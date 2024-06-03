Princess Theodora of Greece's royal wedding date is imminent following four-year delay

Royal fans will rejoice as another royal wedding has been added to the calendar later this year! Four years and two postponements later, the late King Constantine of Greece's daughter Princess Theodora, 40, is set to marry American lawyer Matthew Kumar in Athens on 28 September 2024.

Theodora announced her engagement to Matthew in November 2018, sharing a photo of them posing against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London.

"Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt," wrote Theodora, who met her fiancé after moving to LA to pursue an acting career.

They had set the date for 2020, but they couldn't foresee the coronavirus pandemic would throw the world into lockdown. Since then, the pair have made a second attempt to marry but were forced to delay it once again.

First wedding plans

© Shutterstock King Constantine's daughter and the American lawyer got engaged in 2018

Princess Theodora had originally planned to exchange vows with Matthew on the Greek island of Spetses in May 2020, two months after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ensuring they did not let the day slip by unnoticed, they celebrated by dressing in the national colours of Greece, blue and white, and enjoying a table of Greek food, including cold meats, olives, cheese and Greek salad.

© Instagram The couple celebrated what would have been their wedding day in 2020

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Theodora captioned the post: "On what should have been our wedding weekend – the love and support from family and friends have been so appreciated. We can't wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it's safe."

Second wedding heartache

With several lockdowns putting weddings across the world on hold, the couple were in no hurry to join the backlog of delayed nuptials. They gave themselves plenty of time to rearrange their wedding, setting the second date for spring 2023.

The Greek royal family's X (formerly Twitter) page shared black-and-white photos from the couple's engagement back in 2018, alongside the message: "News from @FTHISGR has confirmed that the wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Mr. Matthew Kumar will take place in early summer 2023 in Porto Heli, Greece."

© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Princess Theodora and her fiance attended King Constantine's funeral in 2023, months before they were due to get married

A cruel twist of fate saw Theodora's father Constantine pass away at the age of 82 in January 2023, months before he should have been celebrating the happy family occasion.

Constantine, who reigned from 1964 to 1973 when the Greek monarchy was abolished, was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by Thodora, Matthew and other royals. Since the Greek royal family were in a state of mourning, the couple decided it was not the right time to walk down the aisle.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

After a six-year engagement, the couple have put plans in place for a third time, according to Greek media. There is speculation over whether she will wear her original wedding dress designed by Celia Kritharioti, and whether her eldest brother Crown Prince Pavlos will take on the role of the father-of-the-bride and walk her down the aisle following King Constantine's death.

Here's to hoping Theodora and Matthew will finally get their fairytale wedding.

DISCOVER: Which family tiara will Olivia Henson wear the to marry the Duke of Westminster?