Princess Theodora's royal wedding dress details revealed ahead of nuptials

Princess Theodora of Greece is set to marry American lawyer Matthew Kumar on 28 September at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

Guests such as Queen Sofia of Spain are expected to gather at 5:30 pm to watch the royal couple exchange vows in what will likely be a star-studded ceremony.

© Milos Bicanski Princess Theodora has shared new details of her wedding dress, venue and guest list

As the countdown to the big day begins, the Greek royal family have released a few tiny details about the wedding, including the bride's wedding dress.

Usually considered one of the best-kept secrets, royal brides tend to keep details of their gown secret until the moment they arrive on their big day. For example, Princess Diana's designer Elizabeth Emanuel discussed hiding their shop from photographers and creating a back-up gown in case details were leaked.

"Our staff were wonderful and very loyal and didn't talk to anybody. We had the dress stored every night in a metal cabinet guarded by two guards, Jim and Bert," she told HELLO!.

"So there was somebody there 24 hours a day and we put shutters on all our windows, and we put false colour threads in the rubbish bins because people were going through our bins."

Princess Theodora has turned to Celia Kritharioti for her bridal gown, a Greek designer known for her dramatic princess silhouettes, feminine lace details and heavily embellished designs.

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

Theodora announced Celia was her chosen designer when she first planned her wedding in May 2020, but it's not known if she has kept her original gown or tweaked the design over the past four years. See what we know about the four-year delay in their wedding…

Delayed wedding

Princess Theodora and Matthew began dating in 2016 and they announced their engagement in November 2018, posing against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London.

The pair had originally planned to exchange vows on the Greek island of Spetses in May 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 scuppered their plans, and they celebrated the special day by cooking a special Greek meal together, including cold meats, olives, cheese and Greek salad.

© Instagram The couple marked what would have been their wedding day in 2020



The Bold and the Beautiful actress Theodora captioned the post: "On what should have been our wedding weekend – the love and support from family and friends have been so appreciated. We can't wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it's safe."

It took the couple three years to put plans in place for their wedding, which had intended to take place in spring 2023, shortly after Theodora's father Constantine died.

© Instagram Theodora's father Constantine passed away in 2023



The royal was 82 when he passed away in January 2023, and Theodora and Matthew once again delayed their wedding while they mourned their loss.

"It’s been two months since you left us. Miss you every day Papa. Love you," she wrote on Instagram in March 2023.

READ: Anant Ambani and Prince Charles's nuptials: Inside the top 5 most expensive weddings of all time