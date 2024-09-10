Princess Eugenie twins with friends in corset wedding guest dress and flowing curls

A wedding invite can mean weeks of hunting for the perfect wedding guest dress, but Princess Eugenie didn't have to worry about her fashion choices for her latest celebration.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter attended costume designer Annina Pfuel's wedding in Bavaria, where the outfits were themed to fit in with the location. Eugenie was spotted smiling for a group photo in a traditional Bavarian outfit that matched the other four attendees.

© Instagram Royal British Fashion reshared an Instagram photo of Princess Eugenie's wedding guest dress

The royal's white frilled scoop neck blouse had been layered underneath a rich plum-coloured dress featuring thick straps, a low-cut corset bodice, a fitted waist and a long skirt with a scroll pattern.

Eugenie added a delicate necklace and drop earrings and styled her auburn hair in a side parting with the top section secured into a half-updo. Beauty-wise, Jack Brooksbank's wife sported a glowing base, defined brows, flushed cheeks and long lashes.

Meanwhile, her friends in the photo – which included Galvan co-founders Anna-Christin Haas, Katherine Holmgren and Carolyn Hodler – also wore traditional Bavarian dresses in coordinating raspberry pink, cherry red and forest green colours with delicate prints.

Wedding guest style

© Getty Princess Eugenie has stepped out in several colourful wedding guest outfits over the years

While Eugenie has delighted fans in everything from an olive green pleated dress from Joseph for the Duke of Westminster's wedding to a Peter Pilotto floral dress to Ellie Goulding’s nuptials, she previously admitted she found it difficult to be in the spotlight when her outfits are not received well.

One prime example was at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011, where she and her sister Princess Beatrice received criticism for their bold fashion choices.

Eugenie turned heads in a blue patterned Vivienne Westwood floral top and azure skirt which she teamed with a feathered Philip Treacy fascinator, while Beatrice's towering hat was equally as controversial.

© Getty Eugenie and Beatrice received criticism for their outfits at William and Kate's royal wedding

The Princess later explained the reaction left them tearful ahead of a Buckingham Palace garden party, but they supported each other through it.

"There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her," she told Vogue.

"And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."

Eugenie's anniversary

© DANNY LAWSON Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in October

Eugenie is approaching her own wedding anniversary with her husband Jack, whom she married on 12 October 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle – the same place where her cousin Prince Harry had wed Meghan Markle just five months earlier.

Eugenie had described her first meeting with Jack in Verbier in 2010 as "love at first sight" and joked she would be "running down the aisle" to marry him.

© Getty Princess Eugenie wore a low-back wedding dress and the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara

While there was no running in sight, the bride was spotted on the arm of her father Prince Andrew in a Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos wedding dress with a low back that showed off her scoliosis scar following surgery aged 12.

She completed her outfit with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara – estimated to be worth a staggering £10 million – borrowed from her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and chose to forego a veil.

