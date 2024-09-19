Ruth Wilson is an esteemed actress having appeared in major TV shows such as Luther, His Dark Materials and The Woman in the Wall.

Now, the 42-year-old star is back on our screen depicting former BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis in the Prime Video series, A Very Royal Scandal, a retelling of Emily's infamous interview with Prince Andrew.

Although she's a recognisable face on the small screen, less is known about Ruth's private life including her romance with her long-term partner.

Why Ruth Wilson refuses to marry

Ruth is in a long-term relationship with an American-born writer, but the actress keeps her love life so private that her partner's name has not been publicised.

It seems Ruth is keen to veer away from "societal norms" and not only keeps her personal life separate from her public persona but also refuses to get married.

The Affair star has not ruled out the idea of starting a family, but she has described tying the knot as "a horrible idea."

In a previous interview with Marie Claire, she explained the reasons why a big white wedding was not on the cards for her. "I hate the thought of walking down the aisle in a white dress - I think it's just a horrible idea," she said.

"And I'm just not that excited by the idea of a wedding day, or of a ring on my finger. I'm not even interested in jewellery."

Ruth Wilson's rare comments on 'strong' relationship with partner

In another interview with The Guardian, Ruth spoke candidly about how she values her strong relationship, reiterating her desire to shun tradition.

"I believe in connections; I've got a very strong relationship and have had for a number of years. I believe the value of having someone in your life who understands you and sees you is enormous. And I'm so glad I have it," she explained.

"But I don’t believe in institutions. I feel slightly restricted by having to conform to someone else's idea of what a relationship is."

As mentioned, Ruth's long-term partner is not known to the public and her passion to keep her love life private may be prompted by the fact she found it "offensive" that she was linked to her former co-stars Jude Law and Jake Gyllenhaal.

She told the Evening Standard: "I doubt any of the actors I have been linked to have been asked about working with me. I do find it a little bit offensive."

Does Ruth have children?

Although Ruth has said she and her partner will never marry, she has toyed with the idea of having children.

She told Radio Times in 2022 that she often weighs up the "benefits and disadvantages" of having a baby.

She went on to admit she "thinks about having a baby every day" but is aware that it would be a life-changing decision. "I have lots of nieces and nephews, so I have lots of kids in my life and I love kids," she said, adding: "It's just that… it changes your life entirely. So yes, I think about it a lot."