Hailey Bieber celebrates special occasion with husband Justin Bieber weeks after giving birth

Hailey and Justin have so much to celebrate, as they recently became new parents to their son Jack Blues Bieber. But just weeks after that special moment, the couple are commemorating another occasion — their anniversary.

The Rhode entrepreneur took to Instagram to share some snippets from the romantic celebrations of their sixth anniversary, in which she received some balloons which read: "I love you" on them.

© @haileybieber Hailey gives an insight into her anniversary with Justin

Another snap on her story showed that they'd enjoyed a romantic, candlelit celebration with a number of green plants. She added a white heart emoji over the top of it. A third photo saw that Hailey and Justin had taken a polaroid-style photo of themselves kissing, which was the focal point of the snap while the candles and plants remained in the background.

© @haileybieber Instagram Hailey and Justin celebrated a romantic anniversary

She captioned the photo: "6 years" with a white heart emoji and a ring emoji. The couple have been married since 2018, having dated on-and-off since 2014.

© @haileybieber The couple celebrated six years with an adorable snap

The couple formally tied the knot in Manhattan in September 2018, before having a lavish ceremony in South Carolina in 2019. For the special day, Hailey wore a bespoke wedding gown designed by close friend Virgil Abloh for Off-White.

The gown, decorated in floral appliqué and pearl flowers, featured off-the-shoulder lace long sleeves, with a low cut dipping to the base of her spine. Its figure-hugging cut flourished into a long trailing skirt.

Hailey appeared to don a wedding gown again as the couple announced their pregnancy. Justin stood behind Hailey, cupping her bump as she donned a lacy white dress that touched the floor, standing in grass to break the happy news to their audience.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber announces her pregnancy with husband Justin Bieber

The couple reportedly welcomed their first child on August 22, and have so far shared glimpses of the little one online.

Justin announced the birth of baby Jack on August 23, posting a sweet close-up shot of his foot being held by Hailey's manicured fingers, captioned: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have only shared this photo of baby Jack

In an age where celebrities are happy to give their children unique names, many fans were surprised by the normalcy of Hailey and Justin's chosen moniker. The name had a personal touch to it, as they named their newborn after the "Baby" singer's father, Jeremey Bieber, whose middle name is Jack.

Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin hinted to fans that they could expect to see more of the little one "soon" as he attended the People + Chain 50th anniversary party.

"Here comes Jack Blues Bieber. And yeah, he's just… I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute," Stephen said. "The world will see him soon."