Dermot O'Leary radiates happiness in ultra-rare wedding photo with wife Dee Koppang

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang are celebrating 12 years of marital bliss, and the This Morning presenter has marked the occasion by sharing an ultra-rare photo from their special day.

The snapshot from their wedding reception, which took place in Kent in 2012, saw the couple radiating happiness and joy as they danced along to a live band.

Dee, who is a film and television director and producer, looked sensational in her wedding gown, which was a classically chic, silk gown with short sleeves lined with pretty, delicate lace.

Dermot shared this rare photo from their wedding View post on Instagram

Dee then polished off her bridal look with her hair in a bouffant style with flowers, while Dermot looked extremely smart in his white shirt, tie and waistcoat ensemble.

The pair got hitched at St. Mary's Church Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle where they partied away with friends and family.

Posting the joyous photo on his Instagram page, Dermot, 51, wrote simply: "12 years!" followed by a red love-heart emoji. The broadcaster's comments section was then flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and other names in the public eye.

This Morning co-star Alison Hammond wrote: "Congratulations", alongside a string of love-heart-eyes emojis. All Saints singer Nicole Appleton said: "Omgoodness! Happy Anniversary," while a fan wrote: "Photo says it all, happy anniversary."

Another said sweetly: "Happy Anniversary to you both!! Hope you have many, many, more."

© Dave Benett Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang O'Leary attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse on February 2023

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's love story

The couple met in the early 2000s while both working in the TV industry. In 2011, after nine years of dating, Dermot got down on one knee during a trip to New York City. A year later, they became husband and wife.

The nuptials were attended by many other famous names including Holly Willoughby, James Corden and Bear Grylls. The pair are now parents to their four-year-old son, Kasper, who was born in June 2020.

© Karwai Tang Dermot and Dee married in 2012

Confirming the arrival, Dermot shared: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O'Leary. We're delighted to announce that we've had a baby!

"Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x."

Who is Dee Koppang?

Dee, 46, works in television and film production and has a seriously impressive CV.

The mother-of-one worked as a unit director on some of Netflix's biggest programmes including The Crown and Bridgerton.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The couple welcomed a son in 2020

Dee has also worked on shows closer to home, including the popular BBC legal drama, The Split, which starred Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan.

She has also produced and directed the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since 2009 and assisted with the opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympic Games.