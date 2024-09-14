Celeb couples' final photos before split: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness & more

UK influencers Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's recent split shocked fans, especially since the boxer had shared a photo of their dessert date just hours earlier.

The Love Island star's snap was reportedly taken days earlier, but it got us thinking about the final time celebrity couples were spotted together before their breakups.

From Isla Fisher's low-key date night with Sasha Baron Cohen to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' party outing, see the last times some of our favourite former duos were loved up before announcing their splits.

1/ 6 Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." One month earlier, they had shown no signs of marital troubles as they smiled for cameras at J.Crew's 40th in New York.

2/ 6 © Instagram Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen announced the end of their 13-year marriage in April 2024, but they had secretly split months earlier. They released a joint statement that read: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage." In November 2023, she shared a snap of their "off-screen date" as they smiled and toasted with beer.

3/ 6 © Karwai Tang Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness' 27-year marriage came to an end in 2024. A joint statement shared with People magazine stated: "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives." They have rarely shared photos together on social media, but they were pictured watching Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic compete in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final in July 2023.

4/ 6 © Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas The Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in 2023 following four years of marriage. They announced the news in September, five months after their last appearance together, which appears to have been at the 'Cup of Joe' after-party at 26 Leake Street in April.

5/ 6 © Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck It was months of speculation before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (pictured above in March 2024) confirmed their split. The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker filed for divorce in August 2024 but cited April as the date of their separation. The pair had been married for two years after rekindling their relationship in 2022, two decades after they ended their first engagement. One of their last public appearances together was at his daughter Violet's graduation ceremony on May 30, which was after their split.



6/ 6 © Instagram Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Modern Family's Sofia Vergara split from Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello in July 2023. While their divorce papers cited he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split, Sofia later revealed it was driven by the couple's differing opinions on having children. She told Spanish newspaper El País she didn't want to be an "old mom." Her last post with her ex was documenting their summer in Italy, where they posed for loved-up photos next to the sea and enjoyed date nights out to dinner.

