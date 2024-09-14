Inside Nick Knowles', 61, relationship with fiancée Katie Dadzie, 33, he doesn't live with

As Nick Knowles begins his gruelling training schedule for Strictly Come Dancing, he will be more strapped for time than ever, meaning he will have to schedule precious family time with his fiancée Katie Dadzie.

It will not be a hurdle the couple have to worry about overcoming, since the 33-year-old has already denied the Amazing Railway Adventures with Nick Knowles star's busy work schedule – which sees him spend a lot of time travelling – has impacted their relationship.

Nick and Katie have ensured they make time for one another, despite the fact that they don't live together. Take a look inside their relationship, from their unromantic first meeting to their comments on their age gap and their separate homes…

Meeting

© Instagram The couple made their first appearance together in 2021

I’m A Celebrity star Nick explained that they owe their love story to their kids.

"I met Katie ages ago and we live in the same area, our kids have known each other for a while. We knew of each other while we were in other relationships and then years later bumped into each other again when we were both single.

"And that was that. It’s very handy to have kids the same ages – they play together really well, which is lovely," he told Closer.

Katie's daughters reportedly became friends with Nick's son Eddie at a play centre, but she joked that he did not make the best first impression.

"I actually didn’t like him very much," she said in an interview with The Sun. "We just knew each other as our kids were friends. I’m very shy and quiet, while Nick is quite extroverted and a complete chatterbox. He didn’t give me a lot of opportunity to talk. I didn’t know a lot about him."

They later realised they had "a lot in common" and bonded over phone calls in lockdown.

Engagement

© Instagram Nick Knowles proposed to Katie Dadzie in New Orleans in July

Nick proposed in the US in July 2023 following a two-year relationship. He originally presented Katie with a Haribo sweet ring as a placeholder before she debuted her stunning diamond engagement ring.

"So last minute something special happened in New Orleans," she wrote on Instagram, grinning as she held up her hand to show off her edible ring.

© Instagram He initially gave her a Haribo engagement ring

The DIY SOS star had already proven he saw a future with Boa Boa Lingerie founder by gifting her an aquamarine diamond commitment ring and an eternity band in February of that year.

"I don’t know about the future and marriage, but we are really happy,” she said. "We complement each other really well. And his thoughtful gifts show his commitment to me."

Age gap

The pair have been forced to defend their 28-year age gap. Katie told The Sun: "Nick has a Peter Pan complex, he doesn’t act the age he is at all.

© Karwai Tang Katie has shown off her diamond engagement ring

"He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy. I also act a bit older, so it works out."

Opening up about their living situation in 2023, she added: "We have separate homes, which I think works for our relationship."

Meanwhile, Nick has defended Katie on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating he was "raging" over nasty comments from trolls.

"The woman I was out to dinner with when we were papped is 32, has degrees in two subjects, runs 3 businesses, is a mother of 2, is wealthier & more successful than me & is intelligent & independent unlike the abusive trolls attacking her. What happened to #bekind?"

Making long-distance work

© Instagram The Strictly star and his fiancee enjoy date nights and holidays together when they're not working

Nick explained that his busy work schedule has become an issue in previous relationships, but he and Katie "make space" for each other.

"Probably the biggest difficulty at the moment is that a lot of my work is doing adventure programmes and travel programmes, so I was away for about a third of last year and it looks like I'm going to be away for most of this year," he said.

"So we make space for each other. We have our own projects going on as well and I think that helps in a relationship to have your own interests and own business interests.

© Ray Burmiston Nick will be embarking on a busy training schedule for Strictly, but the couple are used to navigating time apart

"We don't often get a night out like this. Katie has come out and joined me on a couple of trips when possible. But when you have as busy lifestyles as we do, a night on the sofa and a takeaway is just as important. We both love to cook, almost as competitive."

Katie added that dinner is one of their go-to date nights, whether that's at home or at a restaurant. "Nick is definitely a romantic. He cooks lovely dinners for me, something that he’ll know I really like, especially when I’m not feeling great. We always have a date night where we’ll pick a really great restaurant. We also love hotel stays and nice holidays!" she said to Closer.

Former relationships

Nick shares two children Tuesday and Charlie with his first wife Gillian, whom he divorced in 2000. He is also father to son TJ with dancer Paula Beckett.

Following a three-year relationship, he married his second wife Jessica Moor in 2012 and they welcomed a son called Eddie two years later.

They split in 2016, the same year Jessica was diagnosed with cervical cancer. The following year, she accused Nick of refusing to pay school fees for Eddie, which he has denied.

