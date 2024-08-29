Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert talks 'unforeseen challenges' in first year of marriage in anniversary post

It hasn't been the easiest first year of marriage for Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert, however they're excited to celebrate their first anniversary nonetheless.

The Dancing with the Stars judge and the professional dancer tied the knot in August of last year after eight years of dating, however their first year of newlywed bliss took a turn in December, when Hayley was rushed to the hospital for an emergency craniectomy after suffering from a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.

Now well into her road of recovery — and even back on the dancefloor — she is looking back on the couple's first year, and looking forward to the many more to come.

In honor of the special milestone, Hayley took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from their wedding weekend in Monterey County, California, before they jet off for their Italian honeymoon.

She then wrote in her caption: "One year of being married to the most beautiful human I know. What a whirlwind of a year it has been."

"Full of unforeseen challenges," she noted, though added: "But overflowing with even more love, support, and triumphs."

She continued: "We've seen the highest highs and faced the lowest lows, but I've never been more certain that I made the best decision of my life a year ago, committing to you in this lifetime."

"Cheers to many more years of chaotic beauty. I'm so excited for all the future chapters we have yet to write. I love you always and forever."

© Getty The couple started dating in 2015

Derek similarly took to Instagram with his own touching tribute, sharing a video montage of their wedding day. "1 year ago today I married my beautiful wife @hayley.erbert," he wrote, adding: "This past year has been a journey filled with so many challenges, blessings, difficulties and triumphs. "

© Instagram Hayley's health scare happened while they were on their dance tour

He went on: "Through it all, your grace and beauty have shone brightly, reminding me every day of how blessed I am to walk this path with you."

© Getty Derek returns to DWTS on September 17

"But above all, this year has been a testament to the power of love — our love. Love truly conquers all. Here's to many more years of facing life together, with love leading the way. I love you more than words can express. Happy Anniversary."

Fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and wish them a happy anniversary, with his sister Julianne Hough writing: "I love your love," as fellow professional dancer Shirley Ballas added: "Beautiful wedding day. Beautiful couple. Blessed years to come filled with health, happiness and love. Take care of each other @derekhough @hayley.erbert true angel."