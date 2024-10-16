Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chrissy Teigen's $260k engagement ring from John Legend is 'cut to perfection'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on gold rhinestone backdrop© Getty

The 'All of Me' singer proposed to the Lip Sync Battle star in 2011

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ultimate couple goals. The famous pair live in Beverly Hills where they are raising their four children - Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti and Wren, both one - and are the picture of an enduring A-list love story.

The 'All of Me' singer, 45, got down on one knee in 2011 during a Christmas vacation in the Maldives having met on a music video set in 2006. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel on May 16, 2024 in New York City© Taylor Hill
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met in 2006

It was a proposal that nearly went wrong as The Voice coach experienced a blip at the airport. "[The ring] was in my carry-on bag going through airport security, and security wanted to look through my bag and they wanted to look in that particular box," the 'Ordinary People' singer told Oprah in 2013.

"Chrissy was standing right next to me and I was like, 'Oh, my God. I've hid it so well this whole time. Now as we're just about to get to the Maldives she's going to find out I have a ring in this box and it’s going to ruin the surprise and I'll have to get on my knees in the airport'."

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend in 2008© Johnny Nunez
Chrissy and John met on a music video set

Despite their chaotic proposal story, the stunning diamond ring presented to the Lip Sync Battle star has remained a symbol of their enduring love. Join HELLO! in getting the full low-down on Chrissy's diamond sparkler from Jessica Flinn-Allen of Flinn & Steel

The diamond in detail

John wasn't shy of making a statement when he made the ultimate declaration of love 13 years ago. "To mark their engagement and celebrate their lifelong commitment, John presented Chrissy with a stunning ring featuring a truly dazzling white diamond at its centre, which we estimate to be around six carats," Jessica tells us. 

Chrissy Teigen holding up hand with engagement ring© Getty
Chrissy and John have been married for 13 years

"The diamond is cushion cut to perfection, allowing light to reflect beautifully within the stone as it creates flashes of brilliance that add to its already impressive sparkle."

chrissy teigen hand with diamond ring© Getty
John's proposal was nearly a disaster

The cut of the diamond elevates its appeal. "The cushion cut was a popular choice at the time of their engagement in 2011, and it remains a classic to this day," the jewellery expert explains. "With its soft edges and romantic feel, the cushion cut symbolises love and calmness in a relationship."

Why a white diamond?

chrissy teigen hand holding clutch bag with diamond ring© Getty
The diamond is cushion cut to perfection

Not only is a white diamond a classic look, but it is also a true symbol of their relationship. Jessica says: "Being the hardest naturally occurring material on the planet, [the white diamond] symbolises strength and the enduring bond between a couple, an ideal choice for such a meaningful ring. The choice of a white diamond also carries a profound symbolism of purity, perfectly reflecting the clarity and strength of the bond between both partners."

A beautiful band

What would a diamond be without a stunning band to sit upon? The jewellery designer tells us: "Chrissy's stunning diamond is set on a platinum pavé band, meaning the band is adorned with smaller diamonds, adding some extra sparkle to the already dazzling ring! 

Chrissy Teigen laughs with hand up© Getty
The white diamond symbolises strength

"This design is perfect for those with a love for glamour, as the smaller diamonds reflect light onto the centre stone, enhancing its brilliance and giving the ring an extra luxurious touch.

A stunning solitaire

Chrissy Teigen hand with burgundy manicure and diamond ring© Getty
Chrissy's ring features a pave band

Jessica also explains that the ring’s timeless solitaire style combined with the pavé band is what creates an understated and opulent look. "Solitaire rings have been increasing in popularity, with many other celebrities opting for this classic design. The beauty of a solitaire ring lies in its versatility and enduring beauty, ensuring it will never go out of fashion," she says.

How much is Chrissy's ring worth?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Itâs Good âFrom the Source" Dinner hosted by John Legend & Mike Rosenthal featuring speciality Tequila Don Julio cocktails on July 10th in Los Angeles, California.© Charley Gallay
The ring is symbolic of their love

DISCOVER: Chrissy Teigen's playful backyard at $17.5m 'magical' pad with John Legend is every child's dream

Unsurprisingly, a ring of such cut and clarity comes at a price. Jessica estimates that with such an impressive centre stone and the dazzling platinum pavé band, Chrissy's engagement ring likely set John Legend back a staggering $162,000 to $260,000 (£125,000 to £200,000).

