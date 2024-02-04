9 adorable couple moments at the 2024 Grammys: Kelly Osbourne & Sid Wilson, Calvin Harris & Vick Hope, more

Music's biggest night finally arrived on Sunday as a who's who of artists gathered at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Of course, there was some jaw-dropping fashion on the red carpet – but there were also romantic displays of affection and cute moments between many of the A-list musicians and their supportive partners.

From Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson making their red carpet debut to David Guetta placing a protective hand on his pregnant girlfriend Jessica Ledon's bump, take a look at some of the most adorable couple moments at the Grammys below…

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope © Getty Images Calvin Harris and his new wife Vick Hope put on a loved-up display by wrapping their arms around each other's waists and beaming for the camera – and how incredible did she look in her gold and tan beaded gown by Australian bridal & evening wear label, KYHA Studios.



Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer © Getty Images There's no denying the look of love Grace Gummer gave her husband, Mark Ronson. Holding hands appeared to be the theme of the night as they too didn't let go of each other while having their pictures taken.



Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick © Getty Images Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick looked as in sync as ever as they adorably held hands while posing for photos.



Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson © Getty Images Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson began dating in January 2022 after years of friendship – but it took them until the 2024 Grammys to make their red carpet debut. The couple looked so sweet as they posed for pictures with their arms around each other, and Kelly's huge smile showed just how happy she was to be by her man's side.

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon © Getty Images French DJ and producer David Guetta looked so loved-up with his pregnant girlfriend, Jessica Ledon, with the couple – who announced they were expecting in November 2023 – packing on the PDA on the red carpet. The Titanium hitmaker was pictured sweetly planting a kiss on Jessica's cheek and keeping a protective hand on her growing baby bump.

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd © Getty Images Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile has been with her wife, Catherine Shepherd for over a decade, and their love is still as strong with neither of them letting go of each other's hand as they posed for photos on the carpet.



Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen © Getty Images Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are as adorable now as they were when they first started dating back in 1993! Not only did they mirror each other in chic dark outfits, but with their body language too, holding each other close as they posed for photos with huge smiles on their faces.

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence © Getty Images Grammy-winning music producer Andrew Watt and his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence couldn't keep their hands off each other. In-between loving glances and giggles, the couple – who went public with their relationship back in June 2021 – happily kissed in front of the cameras to demonstrate their insatiable love for each other.