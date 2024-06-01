Chrissy Teigen's playful backyard at $17.5m 'magical' pad with John Legend is every child's dream

It is no secret that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend own quite the luxury pad. The star couple lives in Beverly Hills with their four children Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, 11 months and they have created a paradise for their brood.

In a new carousel of Instagram photos, the doting mom-of-four shared an insight into their stunning backyard which is ready for the kids to enjoy throughout the summer.

© Instagram Chrissy shared a glimpse of her backyard

The Lip Sync Battle star was seen cuddling her adorable daughter with the sliding doors in her open-plan lounge revealing the first glimpse into the yard.

© Instagram The yard is set up for the kids

Faux grass has been laid in the area which had an amazing tree house with a slide. In another shot, Chrissy and her children were seen playing in the garden with two of their dogs Pearl and Pebbles surrounded by several Wendy houses.

© Instagram Their yard is like a playground

Their poolside garden also has a water play table for the kids to enjoy in the warm weather.

A family home

Making their visually stunning home functional for their life with four kids was important to the superstar couple. "I will say, this is a very kid-proof house," Chrissy previously noted. "People are always scared to bring their kids over. They're like, 'No, they're gonna to jump on everything.' I'm like, 'Look at this, it's chaos'."

© Instagram Chrissy's kids have a water table

The children's bedrooms are equally as impressive. In a tour offered to Architectural Digest, John and Chrissy showed off the safari-themed space for Miles to enjoy. Meanwhile, Luna's bedroom has been decorated in shades of pastel pink and purple with a bed that has a slide down to a ball pool.

A multi-million dollar purchase

The $17.5 million property was purchased by the 'All Of Me' singer and his cookbook-writing wife in 2020 as the pair were reportedly looking for a space with more bedrooms.

It spans 10,700 square feet and features an impressive six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as panoramic city-to-sea views.

© Instagram Their yard has panoramic views

In an interview with Architectural Digest, The Voice coach explained: "Our last house was darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary. We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids."

© Instagram Chrissy and John love time outdoors with the kids

From vision to reality

In order to bring their magical vision to life, the pair enlisted the help of designer Jake Arnold who the pair had connected with when they were looking to take someone on to design John's recording and Chrissy's office space to develop her foodie brand Cravings.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is a showstopper

"My challenge was to take this very contemporary, shiny new house and apply my philosophy to it — to make it inviting and livable, a version of what I do that speaks directly to their personalities," the accomplished designer said.

© Instagram Chrissy posed against the incredible wall mural in their home

Elsewhere in the home, Chrissy and John can be found cooking in their meticulously curated kitchen or creating smash hits in the solid gold music room.