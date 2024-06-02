Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are not only happily married, they're the proud parents of four beloved children.

The couple, who wed in 2013 in a gorgeous ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, welcomed their first child back in 2016 and since then their family has continued to blossom and they are now mom and dad to two girls and two boys.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker and the Sports Illustrated model met on the set of John's music video for his song 'Stereo' and since then they've become one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, often seen out and about together at A-list parties and industry award ceremonies.

© Lionel Hahn Chrissy Teigen with husband John Legend attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

But fans who follow them on social media will know that nothing makes them happier than being at home with their little ones.

Get to know more about their family life below…

Luna Simone

In April 2016, John and Chrissy became parents for the first time when their daughter, Luna, was born. Their eldest, now eight years old, is often featured on both their Instagram pages and Chrissy has been open about the lessons she wants to teach her daughter.

"She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," the mother-of-dour told PEOPLE. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself."

© Instagram Chrissy and John's eldest child is Luna

Miles Theodore

Two years and one month after welcoming their daughter, Luna, John and Chrissy said hello to their eldest son, Miles Theodore, on 16 May. Chrissy revealed the news on Instagram at the time: "Somebody's herrrrrrre!"

Miles is now six and, judging by the photos shared on social media, is clearly a happy little boy and his mom is teaching him to "embrace" his emotions. In 2020, Chrissy said of her son: "I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

© Instagram Miles Stephens with his dad, John

Chrissy and John's devastating loss

Two years after welcoming baby Miles, Chrissy and John shared the devastating news that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. They told the world of the heartbreaking news on Instagram, explaining that they had to say goodbye to their son, Jack when Chrissy was 20 weeks pregnant.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," shared Chrissy on social media. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she added.

John also said at the time: "I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did, it really meant so much to so many people and it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

Chrissy and John both have tattoos in honor of their baby boy and planted a tree of life in their home.

Esti Maxine

In January 2023, John and Chrissy announced the happy news that they had welcomed their second daughter, Estie. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy said on Instagram, adding: "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Before Esti was born, the parents shared the news in August 2022 that they were expecting their rainbow baby. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way." Little Esti is now one and is super cute!

© Instagram Chrissy and John's daughter, Esti

Wren Alexander

Last June, the superstar couple welcomed their second son, Wren, via their surrogate Alexandra. Chrissy announced the news writing: "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

WATCH: Chrissy and John's youngest, Wren, takes first steps on camera

The mother-of-four said that after losing Jack she didn't think she'd be able to carry more, but decided to go via the IVF route with Esti before choosing a surrogate for Wren.

© Instagram Chrissy and John's youngest, Wren

What have Chrissy and John said about their kids?

Having four is clearly no easy task for Chrissy and John, but they take it in their stride. Chrissy previously told PEOPLE: "For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies.

© Instagram Chrissy and John with their children

"There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."