Ariana Grande's $1m 'deeply personal' engagement rings she never wears now

When Ariana Grande wrote '7 rings', she hadn't yet been proposed to with her breathtaking $750,000 engagement ring by her now ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.

The Wicked leading lady, who is now in a relationship with her co-star Ethan Slater, had just called off her engagement with Pete Davidson at the time, who popped the question with a $250,000 teardrop ring.

Despite the Grammy Award-winning singer's two engagement rings totalling $1 million in value, both of Ariana's relationships ended - and she even returned her first ring to her former beau, Pete.

WATCH: Ariana Grande stars in Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo

While wedding bells don't yet appear to be on the cards for Ari and Ethan, who is best known for playing Spongebob SquarePants on Broadway, the couple have reportedly moved in together.

Whilst we eagerly await to see if a third proposal is on the horizon for the 'thank u, next' hitmaker, HELLO! gets the full lowdown on Ariana's beaming engagement jewels with the help of jewellery expert, Maxwell Stone.

© Getty Ariana's glittering first engagement ring It's no secret Ariana found love with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson extremely quickly, with the pair getting engaged just weeks after they started dating. Pete reportedly commissioned New York City jeweller Greg Yuna to make a bespoke diamond ring for his love, which Ariana debuted on her finger during a trip to Disneyland.

Shortly after Ariana's former boyfriend Mac Miller's tragic death in September 2018, she ended her engagement after just five months.



© Raymond Hall Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone jewellers described Ariana's first engagement ring as "nothing short of stunning" with its 3-carat, pear-cut diamond, sparkling with D colour and VVS1 clarity, cradled in a platinum halo setting. "The pear shape seemed to be an especially symbolic choice, echoing the teardrop shape in tribute to her hit single 'No Tears Left to Cry', which she released just before the proposal," added Stone. "I'd estimate the ring to be worth $250,000," he added.

© Instagram Ariana's second sentimental engagement ring If you thought it was hard to top a bespoke, $100k diamond ring, Dalton Gomez didn't seem phased by the challenge. The Los Angeles real estate agent presented his bride-to-be with a deeply sentimental ring, featuring an 8-carat oval diamond paired with a 5 to 6mm pearl, elegantly set on a simple white gold or platinum band.

© Photo: Instagram "At the time, I estimated its value to be around $750,000, thanks to the diamond's exceptional clarity," said Stone. "The pearl, Ariana's birthstone, is believed to have come from her late grandfather's tie pin, adding a deeply personal touch to this beautiful symbol of their love." In 2014, Ariana tweeted a picture of a gold pearl ring, captioning it: "Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me."