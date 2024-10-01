Music legend Beyoncé has worn some incredible jewels in her time from her incredible Lorraine Schwartz earrings at the 2018 Grammys to the bejeweled armory attached to the Balmain gown she wore for dinner in London's Mayfair last December.

Topping the lot however is the 'Halo' singer's incredible engagement ring from her husband of 16 years, Jay-Z.

© Getty Beyonce's engagement ring designer designed her Grammys earrings

The 'Empire State of Mind' rapper got down on one knee on December 4, 2007 - his 38th birthday. He presented his bride-to-be with the most stunning Lorraine Schwartz ring and though it is spectacular, it is rarely worn by the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer these days.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Beyonce wore a piece of armoury on her Balmain gown

Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on Beyoncé's impressive sparkler with expertise from senior designer at Jessica Flinn Jewellery, Emma Fathers.

What is Beyoncé's ring made of?

Emma tells us that Queen Bey's solitaire diamond ring perfectly captures their iconic partnership. "At the heart of Beyoncé's engagement ring is a white diamond which boasts exceptional colour, clarity, cut, and carat weight, which we estimate to be approximately a staggering 18 carats," Emma tells us.

© Getty Beyonce's ring is staggering

"The flawless diamond features an elegant emerald cut, a choice which is timelessly on trend."

The shape of the mother of three's diamond isn't just for show - it is crucial in showcasing the ring's glimmering potential. "Known for its long, sleek facets, the emerald cut beautifully showcases the diamond's exceptional quality," the expert explains.

© Getty Beyonce's ring is worth $6 million

"This cut offers a subtle glisten as opposed to an intense sparkle which you can expect from cuts such as the radiant cut or round brilliant cut."

A trendsetter in our midst

Saying the star is a trendsetter feels like stating the obvious, but it appears her influence extends beyond the music industry.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz's ring owes a lot to Beyonce and Jay-Z

"Sixteen years later this shape still rules the celebrity engagement ring world," the jewellery designer reminds us. "The emerald cut remains a firm favourite among celebrities, with recent celebrity engagements such as Sofia Richie, Paris Hilton, and Nicola Peltz-Beckham also opting for this classic shape."

Deeply symbolic

The 'Young Forever' rapper earned himself extra brownie points when he opted for a ring that spoke to the nature of his relationship with the former Destiny's Child band member.

© Instagram The ring represents their powerful connection

"Diamonds, being the hardest naturally occurring gemstone on earth, are the perfect representation of their powerful connection," Emma explains.

© Jason LaVeris Jay-Z and Beyonce are parents of three

"Their brilliance and durability reflect the enduring nature of love, making them a timeless choice for the shared commitment of marriage. Along with this, the solitaire design holds symbolism of the idea of ‘one true love’, as well as the unity of a married couple."

A cut above the rest

Emma tells us that the note-worthy beauty of the star's diamond is elevated by the intricately-designed platinum band.

© Getty Beyonce showed off her ring at the 81st Annual Academy Awards

She says: "The split band, sparkling with pavé diamonds, adds a touch of brilliance to the already mesmerizing centre stone, while also holding deeper symbolism of the union between souls in marriage.

© Getty Beyonce doesn't wear her ring on every outing anymore

"The split band not only allows for more space to showcase the pavé diamonds, but its deeper symbolism of two people coming together makes it a heartfelt and sentimental choice."

How much is the ring worth?

© Getty Jay-Z and Beyonce met sometime between September 1999 and August 2000

Needless to say, this ring cost a pretty penny.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce has a collection of incredible jewels

In fact, Emma tells us that "with the diamond’s impressive size and flawless quality, paired with the sparkling pavé split band and the luxurious platinum setting", the flawless piece carries an estimated net worth of between $5.9 million and $6.6 million (£4.5 million to £5 million).