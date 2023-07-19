All the signs Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez' whirlwind marriage was in trouble

Ariana and Dalton have been married for two years

The world of pop culture has been struck with reports that Ariana Grande, 30, and Dalton Gomez, 27, are set to divorce after two years of marriage.

The Thank U, Next songstress and the luxury real estate agent first joined hands in matrimony in 2021, after a love story that blossomed amidst the lockdowns of 2020.

However, reports have emerged that the couple have been separated since January 2023. Despite no official confirmation from the couple, the speculation has been fuelled by numerous signs of strain in their relationship.

One such instance was Ariana's recent appearance at Wimbledon without her wedding ring. Her overseas filming schedule for the musical adaptation of Wicked has also added to the rumors, as it seemed to leave little time for the couple to nurture their bond.

© Karwai Tang Ariana Grande spotted without her wedding band

Missing wedding ring

On July 16, Ariana was seen cheering at the Wimbledon men's singles final, sans her wedding ring.

Sharing a laugh with her Wicked co-star, Jonathan Bailey, 35, Ariana appeared joyous as they watched Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battle for the title.

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of her wedding ring, sparking online debates about a potential split.

Conversations flooded social media with fans expressing their concern: "Did anyone else notice the ring finger has no ring??" one fan queried, while another echoed: "Has anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?"

This wasn't the first instance of Ariana going ringless in public, as she also chose to forego her ring at Jeff Goldblum's concert in London in April.

Speculations about the couple's relationship status also arose in August 2022 when Ariana was seen without her ring in a makeup tutorial. However, Ariana was quick to dismiss the rumors, explaining that her ring was being cleaned.

© NBC Ariana Grande on The Voice

Conflicting schedules

While Ariana was engrossed in her filming schedule in England and Australia, Dalton remained at his Los Angeles base, where he is a successful real estate agent. Despite his visits to the set, the couple's long-distance relationship reportedly took a toll on their marriage.

Fan concern about weight loss

Earlier this year, Ariana addressed her fans' concerns about her thin appearance and dispelled rumors about her health.

In a TikTok video, Ariana revealed that the version of her body that people were comparing her to was the 'unhealthiest version' of herself. She implored her fans to refrain from making comments about people's bodies and to focus less on physical compliments.

Ariana shared her belief in diverse beauty standards and defended her current appearance as healthier than in the past. She bravely revealed that she was previously on multiple anti-depressants, paired with a poor diet, leading to an unhealthy state, contrary to public perceptions.

Post-covid struggles

One theory for the couple's split is that they struggled to adjust to life in a 'post-COVID world.' Their relationship started amidst the global pandemic, providing solace to each other during the lockdown.

However, once the restrictions lifted, their inherent differences became more prominent. Dalton reportedly struggled with Ariana's celebrity lifestyle, including her rigorous schedule and the need for a security detail.

Ariana Grande opens up about love life online

According to reports, Ariana and Dalton amicably parted ways in January and led 'separate lives' until May when they decided to give their relationship another chance. However, the reconciliation was short-lived, lasting only two weeks, before the couple decided to part ways for good.

The pair got engaged in December of 2020. She posted on Instagram at the time a photo of her ring, a toi-et-moi style band with a diamond and pearl, and wrote in her caption: "Forever n then some."

Since their intimate wedding at their Montecito home in May 2021, Ariana and Dalton have kept a notoriously low profile, have been very private about their relationship, and have yet to make their red-carpet debut together, or any other joint public appearances.

© Photo: Getty Images Ariana previously dated Pete Davidson

Their wedding had reportedly less than 20 people in attendance, and a rep for Ariana told People at the time: "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Prior to her marriage to Dalton, Ariana was previously engaged to former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and was in a longterm relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller, who passed away in September of 2018.