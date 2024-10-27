Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo engaged to millionaire boyfriend - and you should see the ring!

Georgia Toffolo, also known as 'Toff', has announced her engagement to BrewDog co-founder and former CEO, James Watt.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who has been dating the millionaire since 2023, shared the exciting news with her social media followers on Sunday. Alongside a carousel of romantic photos shared to Instagram, she wrote: "James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife.

"Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing. I love you forever and the magical life we're building."

In the pictures, the TV star showed off her dazzling engagement ring which featured a cluster of sparkling diamonds. Beaming from ear to ear, she looked radiant rocking a sheer slip dress emblazoned with large red flowers. James, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in stone-hued shorts and a smart white shirt.

While Georgia and James – who is worth an estimated £262 million – have not released any details about their wedding plans, it will likely be a no-expense-spared celebration with some of their famous friends such as Sam Thompson.

Considering they now split their time between London and Scotland, where James' family are from, it's likely that their wedding will incorporate nods to both of their homes.

Georgia and James' love story

© Instagram Georgia Toffolo went Instagram official with James Watt on holiday in the Maldives

Wild Pack founder Georgia and Scottish entrepreneur James are thought to have been set up on a blind date through a mutual friend in the summer of 2023.

They went public with their romance in November after they enjoyed a romantic holiday in the Maldives.

© Instagram The couple met in summer 2023 through mutual friends

"Postcards from our holiday," she captioned the first photo of them as a couple on Instagram. James – who shares two daughters with his ex-wife, Scots illustrator Johanna Basford – similarly shared a carousel of photos of them scuba diving with sharks, enjoying a boat trip to see dolphins, and swimming in their private pool.

© Instagram

The following month, she visited him at Gatwick Airport to show her support as he opened a new bar. In another nod that their relationship was turning serious, they spent Christmas together in Scotland.

Toff had been splitting her time between her flat overlooking Battersea Power Station and James' flat in central London overlooking The Thames. She announced a big relationship milestone in February, revealing they were moving in together.

© Instagram Georgia and James spent Christmas 2023 together in Scotland

"Happiest when with YOU…which is encouraging as @brewdogjames just asked me to move in!” the I'm A Celebrity star wrote.

"We basically live together anyway but I’m excited to make it official. Some of the outfits I’ve worn in between our houses in London have been nothing short of extraordinary. Last week I wore cowboy boots with my PJs and a flat cap to hide the shame.

The couple announced they were moving in together in February 2024

"Can’t wait to tell Montdog [her dog] the good news – my days of being the bag lady are officially OVER! So excited to make our home together. Best end to our holiday."

Despite the fact they now share a home, Toff opened up about finding it hard to coordinate their schedules around James' work.

Addressing their long-distance relationship in a beauty video, she said: "James and I have just done over a month together, stayed together every night and now he's had to go up to Scotland for work and I've had to stay in London.

"I think it's alright to admit that I prefer it when I'm with my partner... I prefer it when we're together, we have so much fun and I miss him."

