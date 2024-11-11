Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's appearance in rare date night photo has fans asking questions

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid enjoyed a date night on Broadway this week – but their appearance left many fans with questions.

The couple attended a performance of Chicago on November 9 to support Alyssa Milano, who has taken on the role of Roxie Hart at the Ambassador Theatre.

Alyssa took to Instagram after the show to share her thanks to the couple and posted a photo of them backstage with her and actress Kimberly Marable, who plays Velma Kelly.

She wrote: "Bradley, Gigi, Erinn, Michelle—and so many more that I don't have pictures with. Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight. And thank you to all those who waited my the stage door in the cold (brrrr). 2 more performances left. My heart is so full."

However, the image appears to have been edited as Bradley and Gigi's faces seem to look distorted and both have incredibly smooth visages – which didn't go unnoticed by Alyssa's followers.

One commented: "Is that AI Bradley because I have questions... lol." A second said: "Bradley and Gigi look nothing like themselves and no one's noticing that?"

© Instagram Bradley and Gigi looked very different in their date night photo

A third added: "Omg the Facetune is the first pic is crazy. You can't even recognize Bradley." Another replied: "Why does everyone's face look AI-generated?"

Bradley and Gigi were first linked in October 2023 and confirmed their relationship in January during a cozy date in London after months of speculation.

The couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but in October, Gigi made the rare move of discussing her "supportive" boyfriend ahead of her Victoria's Secret runway return.

© Getty Images Bradley and Gigi were linked in October 2023

The 29-year-old opened the highly anticipated show, but Bradley was noticeably missing from the star-studded audience, although Gigi revealed he had a very good reason to skip the event.

"He's watching from home tonight," Gigi told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Bradley would be in the audience. "He is on dad duty, but so supportive."

Bradley shares his seven-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk – who also walked in the show.

© Gotham Bradley and Gigi are often spotted together in NYC

Bradley and Irina welcomed Lea in 2017, two years before they called time on their four-year romance. Gigi, meanwhile, shares daughter, Khai with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

While Bradley is often vocal about his love for their daughter, Irina prefers to keep details of their family dynamic as private as possible.

© Getty Images Bradley with his daughter Lea

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," Irina told Glamour UK in 2019.

"That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

Fans got their first real look at Lea in December 2023 when she made her red carpet debut at the premiere of Bradley's film, Maestro.

© Getty Images Bradley dated Irina Shayk for four years

Lea – who has a cameo in the film playing a younger version of Maya Hawke's character Jamie Bernstein – looked adorable in a leopard print dress as she held her dad's hand while posing for photos.

The former couple have maintained an amicable relationship, and both live in New York City, choosing to forgo a nanny so Lea can experience a "normal" childhood like her parents did.