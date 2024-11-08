Saoirse Ronan reveals issue with husband Jack Lowden in rare insight into marriage: 'He won't do it'

Saoirse Ronan and her husband Jack Lowden prefer to keep their private life out of the spotlight, but she shared a rare insight into their marriage on Thursday.

The 30-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie, Blitz and revealed one major issue she has with her Slow Horses actor husband.

While reminiscing about her 2018 appearance on the show where she performed a rendition of The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" with Jimmy, Saoirse admitted she hasn't been as lucky persuading Jack to perform with her.

"I've been desperate for myself and my husband Jack to do a cheesy karaoke duet," she shared.

"It's "Shallow" from A Star is Born. I want him to be my Bradley [Cooper], and I'll be his [Lady] Gaga. And he won't do it.

"He hasn't committed," she continued, before jokingly adding: "And I'm sort of like, well, what's marriage for? You know what I mean? What are we doing here?"

Saoirse and Jack began dating after meeting on the set of the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots. They married in a private ceremony last July.

The couple live in a stunning, multi-million townhouse in North London's Islington neighborhood with their dog, Fran. They also own property in Cork, Ireland, after purchasing a home there in 2020.

Their London property is a three-bedroom Victorian end-of-terrace home and offers the perfect base for when the stars' work brings them to the English capital.

According to reports, the actress previously rented a home in Notting Hill, West London, before she and Jack laid down more solid roots by buying a home in Islington.

While they prefer to remain quiet about their relationship, they have previously shared snippets about their romance.

Jack said in an interview last year that he was full of admiration for his now-wife. "My first love is actors. And when you're given a Ferrari like her, it's all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off.

"Don't make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does. It's a dreadful analogy but they're like gold dust, good actors."

Meanwhile, Saoirse recently admitted that she never expected to find a partner in the industry before meeting Jack.

"I feel like I'm part of a group, which I never thought I would have," she told USA Today. " used to think, 'You'll never have friends. You'll never have a partner.' I was so in my own world, in a lot of ways.

"So now, to feel like I've got a very rich personal and social life – it's so precious to me."

Saoirse also spoke about her and Jack's joint project, The Outrun, which they both produced and Saoirse stars in. "We have the Outrun out as well, which is a movie that we produced together.

"That's kind of our baby right now. So, we're putting a lot of time and our energy into that and we're incredibly proud and excited about the reception is has gotten."