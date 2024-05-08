Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Krasinski reveals rare details about two daughters he shares with wife Emily Blunt - Exclusive
Digital Cover film

John Krasinski reveals rare details about two daughters he shares with wife Emily Blunt - Exclusive

John and Emily have been married since 2010

HELLO!
TV and film writer
Freelance Writer
3 minutes ago
John Krasinski has revealed that he's "always wanted to do a movie" for his two girls, Hazel and Violet, who inspired the story behind his new live-action and animated fantasy film IF

The actor and filmmaker spoke with HELLO! and other reporters at the London premiere on Tuesday, giving an insight into life at home with his two girls, whom he shares with his wife, actress Emily Blunt

WATCH: The trailer for IF movie

"I needed to show my kids that I do something, because they couldn't watch A Quiet Place," said John, who directed the 2018 horror film, and its sequel A Quiet Place II. 

"I've always wanted to do a movie for my kids. And this one, I was just watching them in their playroom, disappearing into this magical world that parents aren't allowed to go to. And I just thought that it would be an amazing movie to make. It's about their world," John said of the film, which tells the story of 12-year-old Bea (Cailey Fleming), who discovers she can see everyone's imaginary friends, aka IFs. Together, with her neighbour, Cal (Ryan Reynolds), she embarks on a journey to reunite the discarded IFs with their now grown-up inventors. 

Cailey Fleming, John Krasinski at the 'IF' film premiere, London, UK - 07 May 2024© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Cailey Fleming and John Krasinski at the IF film premiere in London

John, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in the movie as Bea's father and also voices the character Marshmallow, admitted that he was apprehensive about his children watching his film. "They haven't seen IF yet," he said, adding: "Four days, I've never been more nervous in my life."

Like John, his wife Emily can also be seen on movie screens this month in the new action-comedy Fall Guy, in which she stars alongside Ryan Gosling. 

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend a special screening of "The Fall Guy" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 22, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images
John and Emily at a special screening of The Fall Guy in London

Emily also has a cameo role in IF, voicing the character Unicorn. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw also voice characters in the film, with voice role cameos from George Clooney, Steve Carrell, Bradley Cooper, and Ryan Reynold's wife Blake Lively.

John and Emily are one of Hollywood's most-loved couples. They first met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008, when Emily was at dinner with a mutual friend. 

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.© Getty Images
John and Emily share two children together

The couple confirmed their engagement in August 2009 and 11 months later tied the knot at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como. 

In 2013, Emily and John announced that they were expecting their first child together. That same year, Emily shared an insight into their romance, saying meeting her other half "really changed my life". "When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible," she told InStyle.  

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 16th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Tribute at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 19, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
The couple met in 2008

Their first daughter Hazel Grace was born in February 2014, and two years later, they welcomed their second, Violet, in June 2016. 

IF arrives in cinemas on May 17.

Reporting by Millie Jackson. 

