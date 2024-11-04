Ben Affleck finally breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez amid divorce — and here's what he had to say

Ben Affleck is finally sharing some of his thoughts on his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, over two months after the latter filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Ben, 52, and Jennifer, 55, tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022 before hosting an elaborate wedding for friends and family in Georgia in August. After months of speculation and time spent apart, the actress filed for divorce in a Los Angeles County court exactly two years after the Georgia wedding.

Since then, the couple have refrained from speaking about each other, although have been sighted together on occasion, out with their blended family (Jennifer is a mom-of-two, while Ben is a dad-of-three).

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer has returned to the spotlight in recent months, promoting her new movie Unstoppable, which has already received rave reviews. She appeared at the Toronto Film Festival for the movie's premiere, joined by none other than Matt Damon, Ben's best friend.

Ben and Matt act as producers of the film through their company Artists Equity, and Ben was asked about his superstar former partner's work in the film during a new interview.

The friends were joined by Cillian Murphy to promote Small Things Like These, which all three produce and Cillian stars in, and sat down with Entertainment Tonight.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in July 2022, with Jennifer filing for divorce this August

Ben and Matt were asked about Unstoppable, which also stars Jharrel Jerome and Bobby Cannavale, and the Air star was full of praise for JLo's turn in the film.

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than [Small Things Like These], but is similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Ben responded.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears in last project with ex Ben Affleck

"[Director William] Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, all of whom were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony and Judy, and the relationship with them and the passion they had to bring this story to life."

© Getty Images The pair have been spotted together on a few occasions since the divorce filing

The film is based on the 2012 book of the same name by Anthony Robles (played by Jharrel), a wrestler and NCAA champion born with only one leg, and explores his journey plus his relationship with his mother Judy, played by Jennifer, who Ben dubbed "spectacular" in the role.

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's pre-teen son's personality emerges during outing with mom: 'I'm not alright'

"It's another one that we're really, really proud of," he continued. "And if there's any sort of key to what success we've had so far…we believed in the right people. And Unstoppable is another example."

© Getty Images The couple have refrained from speaking about the split during public appearances

While at TIFF, JLo herself told People that the dysfunctional family dynamics that the characters dealt with in the movie sometimes made it difficult for her to deal with, quietly dealing with a split of her own.

MORE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit with $64m setback amid divorce

"I struggled on the set a couple of times," she told the publication. "I was like, 'Ugh, too close.'"

© Getty Images "Unstoppable is a very different movie than [Small Things Like These], but is similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists."

"Women who are moms who get in relationships, and you struggle with them, and you find yourself in dynamics that are not healthy, but you care about the person, love the person? That's those complicated dynamics about life that I understand really well," she continued.