Emily Blunt reveals why her daughters Violet and Hazel with John Krasinski thought she was 'the meanest'

It's hard not to love Emily Blunt's turn as snarky yet determined Emily Charlton, the first assistant at Runway magazine to Miranda Priestly, in the iconic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

The English actress became a star thanks to the performance, which served as her breakout, and led her to other show-stopping turns in A Quiet Place, Mary Poppins Returns, and Oppenheimer (and potentially an in-the-works sequel to The Devil Wears Prada).

The 41-year-old star, however, confessed in a recent interview with Page Six that two of her performance's detractors actually came from her own home — her daughters.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Romantic Timeline

Emily shares daughters Hazel, ten, and Violet, seven, with her husband John Krasinski, and revealed that the two weren't big fans of Emily Charlton. "They thought I was the meanest person they've ever met," she hilariously admitted.

Still, she shared that the entire cast had the "time of our lives" making the movie, and its cultural impact surpassed anything they'd expected. "It's incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people … and it's quoted to me every week."

Emily continued: "At the time I was young, it was my first big movie. I remember my agent calling me and telling me about the opening weekend. I was like, 'Is that good?' Like I didn't know what was good."

© Getty Images Hazel and Violet thought their mom was "the meanest" in the 2006 classic

The star has been candid about taking time off from work for extended periods to spend with her kids, including a recent "break" from acting to be home, and her husband echoed the same sentiment during conversation with the podcast Pop Culture Moms for Father's Day earlier this year.

MORE: John Krasinski reveals rarely-seen children's heartfelt Mother's Day surprise for Emily Blunt

He spoke about his wife experiencing "mom guilt" and how his own "dad guilt" mimicked that, citing his film If as a tribute to their sense of wonder and imagination, hoping to keep it bottled up forever.

© Getty Images Emily shares her daughters with husband John Krasinski

"​​And the fact that it's dad guilt versus mom guilt is the beauty of being married to someone like Em," he said of his wife. "There is no 'mom' or 'dad' guilt. It's us, you know, as a family, we're all in it together."

MORE: Ryan Gosling's rarely-seen children's adorable nickname for co-star Emily Blunt

He explained also that in the midst of it getting increasingly difficult to leave their kids to film, they have open and honest conversations with them about always being present and available parents.

"It's incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people … and it's quoted to me every week."

"But I will say that it is difficult," John added. "And we've had many conversations with our kids, first and foremost being that when we have to go away for work, there are some people who don't geographically go away, but their parents' jobs take them away till 8 PM or 10 PM or you go on business trips over the weekend."

MORE: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski look so in love for London red carpet date night

He gushed, however, that the experience gave him and Emily the opportunity to show their daughters they were doing something they loved.

© Shutterstock "There is no 'mom' or 'dad' guilt. It's us, you know, as a family, we're all in it together."

"When they see why you go away is because it's something you love, then that'll inspire them to do the most important thing, I think… And if you love it, then you get to have experiences like Emily and I get to have, and that would be the biggest bonus of going away all the time for work."