Travis Kelce finally shares his opinion on marriage amid Taylor Swift relationship — and his one big 'no'

Travis Kelce is sharing his own take on what a perfect wedding looks like amid reports of an engagement coming soon with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Neither the NFL star nor the global pop superstar, both 35, have spoken about future plans or marriage, although the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has broached similar subjects on his podcast.

Travis and older brother Jason Kelce host the podcast New Heights, and on the latest episode, they fielded a question from a caller asking whether a fall wedding risked interfering with football season.

Each of the brothers had a different take on the matter, though, with the younger Kelce stating his own opinion that he wasn't the biggest fan of a fall wedding, preferring to keep such celebrations for the winter or the summer.

"I actually don't know people who've gotten married in the fall, because all the weddings I've been to and all my friends always do it in the summer," Travis replied.

He leaned into the football season mania by suggesting the caller and his fiancée find a compromise, adding: "You gotta be willing to find a weekend where the team isn't playing anybody good maybe."

"Also, if you really do have a problem with that, maybe it's in her best interest to not have it in the fall so that she knows you're invested in the anniversary every time it comes around. I think you guys should duke that out."

Travis continued to stake his claim on the fact that fall weddings were a "no" as far as he was concerned. "I've seen weddings in [expletive] February. I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I'm not sure if the fall was a good wedding season."

Jason, 37, on the other hand spoke about prioritizing the nuptials over something like football. "Brother, I'm gonna tell you right now. Do the fall and the wedding and avoid this frivolous fight that means absolutely [expletive] nothing."

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star, who is now expecting his fourth child with wife Kylie Kelce, added: "You can watch the football game another [time], like, record it and watch it again. Like, I don't know what you want me to say. There's certain things that are more important than football, and if the wedding isn't more important than football, we got some bigger issues here."

Travis stayed strong, though, asserting: "Don't make my friends have to not go. Everybody's got season tickets. Alright? Don't make my friends have to choose whether or not they have to sell their tickets that week."

He even ended the segment by joking: "Football is life!" to his brother Jason's disapproval. Jason and Kylie have been married since 2018.

“There's a lot more important things than football, and weddings happen to be one of them," the father-of-three continued. "And not arguing with your wife is high up there with more important than football. So I would just do the wedding whenever she wants to, because that's kinda your job now."