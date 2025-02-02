Travis Kelce is ramping up practice sessions ahead of his return to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, to the point of reportedly missing his girlfriend Taylor Swift's big night at the Grammys.

The NFL tight end, 35, will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Chiefs hope to win for the third time in a row, while the Eagles are banking on their second ever win following their victory in Super Bowl LII.

However, in the Kelce household, there's a bit of conflicting allegiances at play, given Travis' older brother Jason Kelce, 37, was a center for the Eagles for 13 years.

Despite having retired in March 2024, Jason remains a steadfast supporter of the Eagles, and as it turns out, Travis has just as much love for them too.

Travis made an appearance on his brother's show They Call it Late Night on Saturday, February 1, speaking about his return to the biggest night in football and why he has so much appreciation for the Eagles.

"You're in front of a Philadelphia crowd right now," Jason said, pointing to the studio behind him as Travis appeared via video link. "Is there anything you'd like to say to the fans of Philadelphia?"

After a momentary bit of stammering, Travis blurted out: "Go birds, baby!" He sweetly added: "I'm a Jason Kelce fanatic, dude. I love that guy, man. I still got all of the gang green from your guys' Super Bowls and your run in Philly."

"I still got some Philly pride, man," Travis continued. "I'm wishing the best for those guys, but … you know, it's … go Birds," although Jason jokingly confronted him with: "There's absolutely no chance you mean that."

During an earlier episode of their podcast New Heights, when Travis asked Jason who he was rooting for, the latter quipped: "Anytime somebody asks me who I'm rooting for, I'm gonna say I'm rooting for Cher," referencing her nomination against Travis for Best Surprise Guest at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

The former Eagles center then confessed that he was conflicted when it came to picking sides this year, adding: "That's the reality of it. No matter what on game day, I'm gonna be happy for one of those sides, and I'm gonna be sad for the other side."

"And it's similar to the last time we played. I mean, maybe a little bit less intense because I'm not playing now, but I think it's gonna be very, very similar. I really do." The brothers directly faced off against each other at Super Bowl LVII in 2023, with the Chiefs coming out on top 38-35.

He added that he "still feel[s] like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I'm a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team."

Super Bowl LIX will take place on February 9, with Kendrick Lamar performing the Halftime Show, joined by frequent collaborator SZA.