Travis Kelce makes emotional declaration to 'unbelievable' girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is an extremely proud boyfriend and isn't shy about publicly expressing his admiration for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, had reason to celebrate after Taylor concluded her "insane" Eras Tour in Vancouver on Sunday and he couldn't resist giving her a public shoutout on his New Heights podcast this week.

"Shoutout to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end," he said, before his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce asked how long the tour was.

"I think it was almost two years. March of the year that we played in the Super Bowl. 149 shows. It's insane. Over 10 million people in the stands over the course of it, it's pretty crazy."

He continued: "Shoutout to everybody who was part of that show. Obviously, it's her music, it's her tour, but that was a full production man, that thing."

Gushing over his girlfriend's success, Travis added: "It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people. But mostly because of Taylor!"

The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time after it raked in $2.2 billion in its nearly two-year run.

The tour kicked off in Arizona on March 17, 2023, and featured stops all over the world including several cities in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada.

Taylor and Travis had already begun their relationship when her globe-spanning tour kicked off, and he was in the audience for 14 of her shows.

The couple went public with their romance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 after secretly dating for a couple of months.

In January the athlete gave a rare insight into their relationship at a press conference ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters," he said amid claims that Taylor was a distraction to his game.

Taylor has been tight-lipped about her relationships in the past, including her six-year romance with British actor Joe Alwyn, but she and Travis have been incredibly public, with the "Bejeweled" singer attending 18 Chiefs games so far.

She finally opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was mental as hell," she said of the July 2023 podcast episode.

"We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

She added: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."