Travis Kelce's friend reveals how Taylor Swift really behaves inside Chiefs suite

Taylor Swift has become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games since she started dating their tight end, Travis Kelce in 2023.

One of the perks of watching her boyfriend play a home game at Arrowhead Stadium is enjoying the comfort and luxury of sitting in Travis' private game-day suite.

However, no matter whether she's attending a home or away game, Taylor is a regular fixture on the big screen as the cameras catch her reactions to her boyfriend's prowess on the field.

And if any fans are wondering what it's really like to sit in a suite with her, Travis' friend, former WWE wrestler Baron Corbin – real name Thomas Pestock – has revealed all.

The 40-year-old and Travis became friendly after participating in a Chiefs charity event, and Travis invited him to watch a game in the suite he owns at Arrowhead.

He eventually took him up on his offer and went to watch a game with his uncle and brother, revealing Taylor was also in the suite.

© Getty Image Taylor makes everyone feel like family inside Travis' private Arrowhead Stadium suite

"So, we went [and] they took us up to the suite, and then [either my uncle or my brother] was like, 'I wonder if Taylor's going to be here,' and as they say it, she was [walking] into the room," he said on the Insight With Chris Van Vliet podcast.

"My brother's freaking a little bit and she walks right up to everybody, gives them a hug [and] gave us a hug like it was like you were instantly family."

© Getty Images Baron Corbin described Taylor as 'super dope'

Despite the warm welcome from Taylor, Baron admitted the pandemonium around her presence became unbearable.

"It was crazy 'cause I [felt] like I was in a fishbowl, and I wanted out of the suite for a little while," he admitted. "It's just mobs of people taking selfies of Taylor and just her existing. I've never been around someone like that... It's a different magnitude. You felt like everyone in the stadium is staring at you because you're standing behind her."

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Taylor has attended several of Travis' games

Baron revealed that Taylor took it in her stride and was "super dope," and he found being around the "Karma" singer "refreshing".

"[I] had conversations with her," he recalled, noting Taylor didn't have a large entourage with her. "She walked in with, like, maybe her security guard. But no entourage."

© Getty Images Taylor often wears the Chiefs' colors to support Travis

He added: "It's all Kelce's buddies from high school and home. They're all super cool; they're all humble and nobody's got egos, but Taylor's super dope."

His interactions with Taylor didn't end after the game as Baron revealed he scored an invite to her and Travis' holiday party.

© Getty Images Taylor brings no huge entourage to the Chiefs' suite

"Travis threw a little Christmas party [and] we hung out," he added. "[She was] super dope. She's just a regular human being [who] is probably the most influential person in the world right now and unbelievably talented, writes all her own stuff. It's so refreshing to see someone like that."

Taylor and Travis have been going strong since the summer of 2023, but they debuted their romance in September of that year when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. She has attended over a dozen of his games since.