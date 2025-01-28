Ahead of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's PDA-filled return to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dealt with a reference to her off the field.

The 35-year-old NFL star also acts as the host of the trivia game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, and in a new preview of the coming episode on January 29 on Prime Video, fielded a nod to Taylor, also 35.

"Nicole has 98 beads to make six friendship bracelets," Travis reads out in the preview, shared by PageSix. "If each bracelet has an equal number of beads, what is the fewest number of leftover beads she can have?"

The question led to some giggles from the crowd, in reference to the friendship bracelet exchange that dominated Taylor's Eras Tour run, and led the host to ask the crowd: "What's so funny, guys?"

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, one of the celebrity contestants, then turned to Travis and quipped: "Travis, do you know anyone who likes friendship bracelets and things like that?"

He cheekily said in response: "I know a few. Might have converted them into a Chiefs fan. I don't know. We'll see." This isn't the first time a Taylor reference has come up on the show, however.

© Getty Images Travis led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl

Back in December, Travis posed a question to the celebrity contestants about the birth name of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta aka Lady Gaga, and Natasha Leggero brought up his girlfriend.

In response to one saying: "We love Lady Gaga," she quipped: "We don't love her as much as any other blonde singers, you know? Like there's some other blonde singers we like more than Lady Gaga?"

Travis shyly replied: "I'll have to agree with you on that. I do concur," leading to some giggles from the other celebrities.

Off the screen, though, Travis helped the Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills with a score of 32-29 over the weekend at the NFC championship game for the second spot in the Super Bowl on February 9, facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs have played the Super Bowl six times in the past, with four of those coming in the last five years alone, and have won four times. They are currently the defending champions.

© Getty Images The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for their fifth possible win

Travis and Taylor, who began dating in mid-2023, brought their relationship to a whole new public level when Taylor made an appearance at the Super Bowl to cheer her boyfriend on, joined by friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, with the couple going viral over their declarations of love on the field after the Chiefs won.

Taylor was present on Sunday when the Chiefs defeated the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, rushing onto the field to congratulate Travis. The two were seen saying "I love you" to each other as they kissed and embraced before walking off the field.

© Getty Images Taylor memorably attended Super Bowl LVIII to cheer Travis on

The Eagles, meanwhile, are returning to the Super Bowl for the fifth time, last claiming victory in 2017's Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.