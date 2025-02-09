Dua Lipa's multiple bridal outfits for 'maximalist' wedding is so on-trend in 2025

With wedding season on the horizon, 2025 is set to bring a fresh wave of A-list nuptials, and fans are eager to see how their favourite stars will tie the knot!

From Dua Lipa to Lady Gaga, several new A-list engagements have sparked speculation about the biggest bridal trends we can expect from celebrity weddings next year.

We spoke to wedding expert Liza Baucher from The Wedding Shop who shared her predictions for the glamorous, unique and extravagant celebrations we might expect to see later this year.

The rise of max weddings and multiple outfit changes

Dua Lipa, known for her bold and trendsetting style, could opt for a high-fashion wedding look to her special day with Callum Turner, possibly featuring multiple couture outfit changes.

"After the Covid years of mandated micro weddings, we've witnessed a revival of maxi weddings in 2024 with couples going all out for their big day – and this trend is continuing into 2025," explains Liza. "And we can expect nothing less for Dua Lipa's wedding to Callum Turner.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa recently showed off her sparkling diamond ring

Brides are now using their wedding day as an opportunity to showcase different facets of their personality, with designers catering to the demand for versatile, multi-look collections.

Liza added: "The idea of one wedding dress for the entire day is also becoming a thing of the past. Brides today are looking to change up their look throughout the celebration, and designers are meeting that demand with new collections that offer versatility.

© Instagram The singer with Callum Turner

"Whether it's for the ceremony, reception, or after-party, modern brides are now embracing the opportunity to express different facets of their personality with various looks throughout the day.

"So the multiple bridal outfits trend will see its way into celebrity weddings for 2025 and beyond - we're expecting Dua Lipa to wear more than one dress on her wedding day - maybe a traditionally romantic lace gown for the ceremony and then switch it up into a shorter, more playful dress for the reception."

While specific wedding plans have not been publicly shared, the couple's swift engagement and celebratory approach suggest they may opt for a grand and festive wedding ceremony.

Unconventional weddings & ultra-personalised details

When it comes to Lady Gaga, one thing is certain - her wedding with Michael Polansky will be anything but ordinary. "Lady Gaga is known for being unconventional and we can expect that she and Michael Polansky will draw on the unconventional wedding trend for their wedding," shares Liza.

© Kate Green Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polanksy

"From non-traditional wedding venues and catering options with a less formal feel, to alternative wedding dresses and shoes that reflect your personal style. Modern brides and grooms are embracing creative twists that make their celebrations distinct.

"From colourful sunglasses as playful accessories to personalised veils embroidered with meaningful poetry, contemporary trends reflect a bold mix of tradition and individuality. But ultra-personalisation goes beyond monograms and signature cocktails. It's about weaving your story into the event, whether that's naming tables after places you’ve travelled together or creating a photo installation that highlights key moments of your relationship. Celebrities do this seamlessly to make their big day feel uniquely theirs - and so can you!"

Drones and dramatic entrances

Adele confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul during a concert in Munich in August 2024. Reports indicate that the couple is planning a "decent-size" wedding, likely to take place in California, followed by a second celebration in England, reflecting Adele's British roots. But experts also predict a growing trend among A-listers - grand, theatrical arrivals designed to captivate guests.

"With Adele and Rich Paul rumoured to be having a secret wedding ceremony and not disclosing any details, we can expect dramatic entrances and a location twist which is a growing trend among A-listers looking to heighten anticipation," says Liza.

© Johnny Nunez, Getty Rich Paul and Adele at the 65th GRAMMY Awards in 2023

"Whether they arrive by horse-drawn carriage, make a surprise helicopter landing, or lead your guests through multiple venue experiences, it's the ultimate way to make a statement and create memorable, awe-inspiring moments.

"Show-stopping florals will be big in 2025 and beyond and we can expect nothing less at Adele's wedding with expansive floral arrangements from the entrance to the altar, creating a romantic, old-world feel.

"This trend is all about florals that command attention and transform your space into a blooming paradise. From massive suspended installations to intricate arches packed with fresh blooms, it’s a surefire way to evoke an ultra-luxe aesthetic that immediately wows your guests. The key is to balance volume and colour with the overall wedding style so the flowers look abundant but still feel cohesive."

© Getty Images Adele shared the news of her engagement to Rich Paul in 2024

Drone videography is taking wedding cinematography to the next level, capturing stunning aerial shots that turn special moments into cinematic masterpieces.

"Aerial shots and drone footage have also become a popular trend in wedding videography," reveals Liza. "These shots provide a bird's-eye view of your wedding venue and capture the grandeur and beauty of your special day from a unique perspective.

"From sweeping landscapes to breathtaking aerial wedding first dances, these drone shots add a touch of cinematic magic to your wedding video."

Indoor-outdoor fusion

Bringing the best of both worlds, the indoor-outdoor wedding trend continues to gain momentum among celebrities, with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement photos hinting at what's to come.

"Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement photos had a picnic outdoor theme demonstrating the best of both worlds so we can expect this to follow suit in the wedding theme - bringing natural scenery into a formal space," reveals Liza.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez exudes happiness in engagement announcement post

Natural outdoor elements like lush greenery, live trees and flowing drapery are set to be huge.

"This trend is all about blending luxurious indoor design (like crystal chandeliers and plush seating) with organic, outdoor elements (such as live trees, greenery walls, and flowing drapery to let in fresh air)," she adds. "You get the intimacy of an indoor event and the romantic essence of an outdoor wedding, which celebrities adore for the picture-perfect ambiance.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes in January

"In the pandemic, outdoor weddings became a thing because they needed to be, and brides were forced to look for alternative options. However, couples seem to be sticking to the at-one-with-nature concept and are actively looking for alternative wedding venues and we're seeing a lot of interest around outdoor wedding ceremonies and receptions or indoor venues decorated with greenery and foliage to bring the outdoors inside."

While specific details about their wedding ceremony have not been publicly disclosed, Selena has expressed interest in involving her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, possibly as ring bearers, describing the idea as "adorable".

While specific details about their wedding ceremony have not been publicly disclosed, Selena has expressed interest in involving her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, possibly as ring bearers, describing the idea as "adorable".