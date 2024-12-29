Dua Lipa shares first snap with 'financé' Callum Turner since 'proposal'

Dua Lipa has shared her first photo with her fiancé Callum Turner, days after sparking rumours of their engagement over Christmas. The loved-up pair looked smitten as they posed together, arms wrapped around one another, gazing deeply into each other's eyes.

The singer and actor, 29, and the Fantastic Beasts star, 34, reportedly became engaged during the festive season when Callum proposed in a romantic moment. Fans were quick to speculate after Dua was seen sporting a diamond ring in a recent Instagram post.

A glimpse into their joy

In the new photo, Dua looked effortlessly chic in a black leather jacket worn over a black bikini top. She accessorised with chunky silver chains around her neck, beaming as she looked at Callum.

Callum kept his look simple yet stylish in a black zip-up jacket, returning Dua's loving gaze. The intimate snap was included in a carousel of photos captioned: "tooooooooo much fun."

Fans react

The post was met with excitement, with followers flooding the comments section to express their joy. Many focused on the couple's chemistry in the first photo.

"AHHHHH THE FIRST PICTURE," one fan gushed. Another added: "ENGAGED VIBESSSSSSSSSS." Other fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one saying: "Congratulations on this new era to you, dear!"

Reflecting on a special year

The carousel featured more than just the couple's special moment. Dua included behind-the-scenes glimpses from her incredible year, such as rehearsals for her Radical Optimism tour, a moment standing by a massive Argylle sign from the Matthew Vaughn film in which she starred, and candid shots from her travels and performances.

The photos offered fans an insight into the pop star's whirlwind year, filled with career milestones and personal growth.

A love story in the making

Dua and Callum first sparked romance rumours in January when they were seen at a Masters of the Air afterparty in London. Since then, their relationship has grown more public, with the pair often spotted together at events.

Dua has previously spoken about how she rebuilt her confidence in relationships following past challenges. During promotion for her album Radical Optimism, she opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "In terms of relationships, I needed to get to this place in order to find what I really needed."

She continued: "With every relationship, you learn about yourself, about what you expect and what you should be ready to give as well. It's about the right person and the right relationship."