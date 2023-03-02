Nicola Peltz's trend-setting wedding outfit has brides copying her in 2023 Bridal bows and pink jewellery are also set to be big this year

Nicola Peltz Beckham had numerous bridal outfits over her three-day wedding with Brooklyn in April 2022, but one particular part of her main outfit is set to be a major trend in 2023.

The Transformers actress married the chef in a suitably lavish ceremony at the bride's parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz's oceanfront Palm Beach estate. Nicola looked ethereal walking down the aisle in a custom-made Valentino Haute Couture gown with a square neck, wide straps and an open back, finished off with a stunning veil, platform heels and handmade French lace gloves. See more about her wedding dress in the video below...

It was the latter that more and more brides want to incorporate into their wedding outfits, according to research from the Watch Exchange London. After analysing Google Trend Data over the past three months, they found that bridal gloves have seen a 279.67 per cent increase in searches.

Not only have brides such as Nicola and Britney Spears worn them on their wedding days, but they have also been making more appearances on the red carpet – just look at Princess Kate's latest BAFTAs ensemble for proof!

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April 2022

If you're loving the Disney princess-inspired look, then take a look at our edit of the best bridal gloves, from embroidered to pearl-studded, sheer and more. And they're not the only bridal trend you'll want to try in 2023…

5 more bridal trends in 2023

Watches

Who said bridal accessories are limited to rings and tiaras? The research found a 4,700 per cent uplift in searches for bridal watches. Not only is it great for keeping track of time during your big day, but it can also act as your 'something borrowed' from a family member or 'something new.'

The same applies to the groom and the groomsmen, with a 175.57 per cent and a 7.2 per cent uplift in searches respectively. Who wouldn't want to receive the timeless gift?

Gloves and bows are set to be big in 2023

Pink jewellery

If you're not ready to take the leap and have a coloured wedding dress, then adding some vibrant touches to your accessories may be the answer. Blue is classically used as the 'something blue', but pink is the colour of the moment, with 241.63 per cent more people searching for it.

Bridal bows

Bows are one of the most versatile accessories – they can be included in bouquets, to style bridal hair post veil and as a statement look on the dress itself – so it's no wonder there was a 267.76 per cent uplift in the search term.

Bridal chandelier earrings

Chandelier earrings are an easy way to make a statement with any outfit, so why not on your wedding day?

The search term bridal chandelier earrings has seen a 9.9 per cent uplift in searches, and we're taking inspiration from some stylish royal ladies including Lady Amelia Spencer and Queen Consort Camilla.

More brides and grooms are expected to accessorise with sunglasses

Bridal sunglasses

Are you planning a destination wedding? Or just hoping for some sunny weather? Research has found a 300 per cent increase in people searching for bridal sunglasses – now to make the decision on whether they're classic, retro or colourful.

