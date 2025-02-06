Princess Diana's mum Frances' copycat mother-of-the-bride dress nobody noticed

When the then-future King of England got married in 1981, people across the world were captivated by the woman who was to become a real-life princess.

With the attention firmly fixed on Princess Diana, her mother Frances Shand Kydd's elegant outfit was overlooked – especially since she seemed to have copied her daughter's look.

Frances was pictured proudly watching on as John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, gave their daughter away to Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral. She was the picture of elegance in a cornflower blue mother-of-the-bride dress with sheer balloon sleeves, a tied waist and a V-neckline with statement ruffles.

She teamed it with a matching tulle-trimmed hat and white gloves which offset her three-strand pearl necklace.

© Getty Images Frances Shand Kydd was pictured in a stunning blue ruffled gown at her daughter's wedding

The frock may have looked familiar to fans since Diana had worn a very similar style the month before.

In June 1981, the late Princess attended a banquet for King Khalid of Saudi Arabia at Claridge's hotel in London in a gown by David and Elizabeth Emanuel – the same designers responsible for her wedding dress.

© Getty Images Diana wore a very similar gown one month before she married Charles

The baby blue material was covered in white polka dots with the same ruffled neckline as her mother's. The frills continued on her sleeves and skirt, broken up only by a pink satin belt and a matching bow on the V-neck.

White gloves were also Diana's chosen accessory, offering the perfect backdrop for her diamond bracelet.

© Ron Bull The royal couple got married in July 1981

In an interview with ITN, Diana once said, "Fashion isn't my 'big thing' at all. Obviously if I'm helping the fashion industry and the British side of things, well that's marvellous. But I never try to do that".

This laid-back approach did nothing to dampen the global interest in her style, from sweatshirts over cycling shorts to boxy blazers and romantic dresses.

© Getty Princess Diana and her mother had a similar fashion sense

Speaking of Diana's style influence, Alice Manners told HELLO! Fashion Monthly: "She was effortlessly bold in her eveningwear choices and I think this made everyone who followed her so proud and in awe, to be bold on the stage she found herself on was brave and fierce and represented that part of everyone woman that we wish we had within us.

"For me, she is my go to when looking for inspiration for things such as Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and weddings."

