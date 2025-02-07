Prince Nikolaos' fiancee Chrysi parties in unconventional £1k bridal dress

Celebrations for Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni's wedding kicked off on Thursday night with a pre-wedding dinner – but did you spot the bride's unconventional outfit?

The evening before their intimate wedding, the Greek royal and the daughter of Giorgos Vardinogiánnis and Agapi Póliti were pictured leaving Voulkanizater restaurant in Athens alongside members of the Greek and Spanish royal families.

© PAPADAKIS PRESS The happy couple celebrated at a pre-wedding dinner ahead of their Friday wedding

Chrysi made a low-profile appearance in a navy blue dress covered with whimsical daisies by Antwerp-based designer Bernadette. Made from 100 per cent silk crêpe de chine, the £1,125 'Roxette' dress features a crew neckline, puff sleeves, and a floaty silhouette with a floor-length skirt.

The bride-to-be wrapped up warm in the cool evening weather, teaming her dress, which also comes in ruby red with candy pink flowers, with a wool egg coat from Celine. The £3k black jacket, broken up by gold buttons, looked just like the one she wore with a white T-shirt and cigarette trousers to visit the church or St Nikolaos Ragavus in Plaka for the final preparations.

© Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Prince Nikolaos is set to marry for the second time on 7 February

Nikolaos, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a sleek blue suit that matched his fiancée's dress and an open white shirt.

The couple had an intimate guest list for the celebration – an indication of the small wedding they'll have on 7 February. Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodora looked chic in a yellow and black printed dress with a black jacket over the top alongside his mother Queen Anne-Marie, who wrapped up in an opulent gold and beige brocade coat and a blue dress.

© Koutsokostas/Shutterstock The Greek royal's fiancee secretly joined him at his sister Theodora's wedding in September 2024

Theodora's husband Matthew Kumar, Queen Sofia of Spain, and Constantine-Alexios were also among the guests pictured outside the restaurant.

The Greek royals – five surprising facts © Europa Press Entertainment Before becoming monarch, the late King Constantine II was an Olympic sailor. He won a gold medal in the Dragon event at the 1960 Olympics, alongside Odysseus Eskidioglou and Georgios Zaimis. It's not just in sports where the family excels, as both Princess Theodora and Prince Achileas-Andreas are professional actors, and both have had roles in American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The family has links with other royal houses in Europe. Queen Anne-Marie is descended from the Danish royal family. Meanwhile, Constantine's younger sister, Sofia, became the Queen of Spain. Princess Alexia had to delay her 1999 wedding to Carlos Morales after the pair were injured in a sailing accident before the big day. The British royals were incredibly close with the Greek royals. The late King Constantine was one of Prince William's godfathers. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is a godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios.

This will mark Nikolaos and Chrysi's second weddings. The royal previously wed Princess Tatiana in 2010 but they split in April 2024 following 14 years of marriage. A statement revealed it was a difficult decision but they continue to have a "relationship of deep and sincere friendship."

Chrysi, who split from Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023, is a family friend who attended Theodora's wedding in 2024.

© Chris Jackson Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana on their wedding day in 2010

Chrysí and Nikolaos' romance was confirmed in January 2025 when she joined him at a memorial service held for the royal's late father, King Constantine.

HELLO!'s sister publication HELLO! Greece confirmed that the pair were due to marry on 7 February 2025. Stay tuned for more details...

