Prince Nikolaos' fiancee Chrysi parties in unconventional £1k bridal dress

Celebrations for Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni's wedding kicked off on Thursday night with a pre-wedding dinner – but did you spot the bride's unconventional outfit?
The evening before their intimate wedding, the Greek royal and the daughter of Giorgos Vardinogiánnis and Agapi Póliti were pictured leaving Voulkanizater restaurant in Athens alongside members of the Greek and Spanish royal families.
Chrysi made a low-profile appearance in a navy blue dress covered with whimsical daisies by Antwerp-based designer Bernadette. Made from 100 per cent silk crêpe de chine, the £1,125 'Roxette' dress features a crew neckline, puff sleeves, and a floaty silhouette with a floor-length skirt.
The bride-to-be wrapped up warm in the cool evening weather, teaming her dress, which also comes in ruby red with candy pink flowers, with a wool egg coat from Celine. The £3k black jacket, broken up by gold buttons, looked just like the one she wore with a white T-shirt and cigarette trousers to visit the church or St Nikolaos Ragavus in Plaka for the final preparations.
Nikolaos, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a sleek blue suit that matched his fiancée's dress and an open white shirt.
The couple had an intimate guest list for the celebration – an indication of the small wedding they'll have on 7 February. Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodora looked chic in a yellow and black printed dress with a black jacket over the top alongside his mother Queen Anne-Marie, who wrapped up in an opulent gold and beige brocade coat and a blue dress.
Theodora's husband Matthew Kumar, Queen Sofia of Spain, and Constantine-Alexios were also among the guests pictured outside the restaurant.
This will mark Nikolaos and Chrysi's second weddings. The royal previously wed Princess Tatiana in 2010 but they split in April 2024 following 14 years of marriage. A statement revealed it was a difficult decision but they continue to have a "relationship of deep and sincere friendship."
Chrysi, who split from Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023, is a family friend who attended Theodora's wedding in 2024.
Chrysí and Nikolaos' romance was confirmed in January 2025 when she joined him at a memorial service held for the royal's late father, King Constantine.
HELLO!'s sister publication HELLO! Greece confirmed that the pair were due to marry on 7 February 2025. Stay tuned for more details...
