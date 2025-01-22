Greece's Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni to marry one year after royal divorce

Congratulations are in order for Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Chrysí Vardinogianni as the royal is set to announce their engagement.

HELLO!'s sister publication, HELLO! Greece, confirmed the news that the 55-year-old Greek prince has proposed to Chrysí Vardinogianni, who is the daughter of shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis and Agapi Politi.

Chrysí has long been a close friend of the Greek royal family and last year, she attended the wedding of Nikolaos' sister, Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar.

She went public with her split from husband Konstantinos Markoulakis, a director, in December 2023. The former couple have remained amicable and Chrysí was seen in the audience of a play directed by Konstantinos following their split.

© Getty Tatiana and Nikolaos married in 2010 before splitting last year

Last April, Nikolaos confirmed his split from his wife of 14 years, Princess Tatiana.

"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," a statement at the time read. "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

© WPA Pool Nikolaos and his family members recently regained Greek citizenship

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

Speaking to Vogue after her wedding, Tatiana said: "I do not feel like a princess. I do not feel that I married a prince, with a title. Well actually, yes, he is my prince, but nothing more. It's a privilege, and an honour, to be part of the family."

© Getty The engagement comes a year after Nikolaos split with Tatiana

Back in October, Tatiana spoke of a "difficult year" to Greek publication BHMagazino. "I think it is in adversity that we often find our deepest strength," she told the publication.

"Life's challenges remind me how important it is to persevere, to have hope and faith in the power of the human spirit."

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Tatiana recently reflected on a "difficult year"

The 44-year-old highlighted the support that she had been given during the year, saying: "I had the support of my family, my friends and my entourage and I drew immense strength from them. Everything happened at the same time. It was like an avalanche of changes in front of everyone."

Tatiana then reflected: "I learned the importance of allowing myself to feel, cry, manage emotions and move forward with self-compassion."