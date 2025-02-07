Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogiánni's relationship timeline – from splits with exes to whirlwind engagement

Wedding bells are sounding as Greece's Prince Nikolaos prepares to marry Chrysí Vardinogiánni, the daughter of a Greek shipowner.

The pair's courtship was mostly conducted outside of the public eye with news that they were an item only coming to light a week before their upcoming wedding was reported. The marriage comes less than a year after Nikolaos and wife Princess Tatiana confirmed their split and just over a year since Chrysí split from her ex-husband, Konstantinos Markoulakis.

Observers may be wondering about how the pair, so join HELLO! as we look inside the couple's love story…

Chrysí and Konstantinos split – December 2023

Not much is known about Chrysí and Konstantinos's split, but the pair announced their amicable divorce in December 2023. Since their divorce, Chrysí has been seen supporting her theatre director husband by attending his shows.

Nikolaos and Tatiana split – April 2024

© Getty Tatiana and Nikolaos split in 2014

After marrying in 2010, in April 2024, Nikolaos and wife Princess Tatiana decided to call time on their 14-year marriage. "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," a statement at the time read. "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

Nikolaos and Chrysí first get together – June 2024

© Koutsokostas/Shutterstock Chrysi was a guest at Princess Theodora's wedding

Nikolaos and Chrysí reportedly first started seeing each other in June 2024, being seen together at high-society events in Athens. The pair's relationship continued to develop over the summer months.

In September 2024, Chrysí was one of the guests at Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar's wedding.

Romance reports – January 2025

Although at the time, neither had confirmed their blossoming romance, when Chrysí joined Nikolaos at a memorial service held for the royal's late father, King Constantine, they were linked.

Wedding reports – January 2025

Just days after the pair seemingly went official, HELLO!'s sister publication, HELLO! Greece confirmed that the pair were due to marry. Days later, it emerged that the couple were due to marry on 7 February 2025.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Nikolaos and Chrysi have had a whirlwind relationship

The wedding will reportedly be a low-key affair, with up to 60 guests believed to be in attendance.

Of the wedding, Nikolaos's brother, Crown Prince Pavlos commented: "I don't think he's nervous at all. I'm very happy, I think he's very happy and the rest of you will have to ask him. I love being here and seeing that things are going well.