Queen Camilla's blunt three-word response about royal protocol

After King Charles confirmed he had been unfaithful in his marriage to Princess Diana, there was public outrage about the idea of his second wife Camilla one day becoming Queen.

While she turned to the help of the royal's spin doctor, Mark Bolland, to rebuild her public image at the start of their official relationship in the early 2000s, known as 'Operation Ritz', palace staff have revealed that behind closed doors she never wanted a major royal title – it was Charles' desire.

The Times reported: "One member of staff told me that at one point, Camilla hated the idea of being queen and would regularly say to Charles, 'Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all [expletive].'

"Charles, who hates swearing, would demurely reply, 'You’re doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling.'"

True to his word, in his first speech as monarch in September 2022, King Charles said: "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

"I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

The couple, who met at a polo match in 1970, went public with their romance in 2002 following the death of Princess Diana in 1997. Charles and Camilla tied the knot on 9 April 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Staff also reported that King Charles and his eldest son Prince William are sticklers for the rules, and can get "irritated" if they aren't followed.

"They both get irritated very quickly. They are very picky. It comes naturally to them," said one former member of staff, before praising the Princess of Wales' calming effect on William.

"I don’t know where William would be without Kate – she hasn’t had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious. She said he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child," they added.

