The person behind Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer's reunion as Today Show stars come together on special day

Savannah Guthrie was one of the many familiar faces from the Today Show who stepped out on Saturday night to attend the wedding reception of the program's Special Projects producer Jennifer Long.

Joined by her husband Michael Feldman, Savannah looked as stylish as ever dressed in a monochrome dress teamed with a patent black back and blazer, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Jennifer's wedding, which took place at the Union League Club in New York City, even meant that Savannah was reunited in the same room as her former Today co-star Matt Lauer, who was fired for inappropriate sexual misconduct in the workplace in 2017, and was replaced by Hoda Kotb, who has been by Savannah's side on the show ever since.

VIDEO: Inside Savannah Guthrie's life away from the spotlight

Jennifer clearly means a lot to Savannah and the rest of the Today stars. As well as Savannah, Hoda, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were also in attendance.

The long-running producer has a close bond with the NBC co-stars, as well as Amy Robach, who was also pictured attending the wedding, joined by her boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer were among those present at Today producer Jennifer Long's wedding

Jennifer's close bond with the Today stars is apparent even on her X - formerly Twitter - page, as she's chosen to have a photo of herself with Savannah, Hoda and Al as one of her main images.

While she works as a special projects producer on the show now, until 2019, she worked as the top segments producer, a role she had for 21 years.

Jennifer has a close relationship with the Today co-stars and even has a photo of them together on her X profile

At the time, per Page Six, Savannah tearfully said in a staff meeting that the entire staff would be waving pompoms to cheer her on.

Jennifer left the role to work for the Tonight Show. Savannah and Matt worked together on Today for years and his misconduct in the workplace came as a shock for his co-stars.

© Slaven Vlasic Savannah and Matt worked together until 2017 when he was fired for sexual misconduct in the workplace

In 2022, Savannah praised Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

© Johnny Nunez Matt pictured in July 2023, having kept a low profile following his Today dismissal

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that.

"It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.