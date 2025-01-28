Jenna Bush Hager shares dreamy beach photos from romantic getaway with husband

While it may be gloomy in New York, Jenna Bush Hager is still firmly in holiday mode. The NBC star reminisced on her tropical getaway to the Cayman Islands with her husband Henry Hager as she shared a slew of romantic snaps from the trip.

The first photo in the video montage depicted the couple soaking up the rays in matching sun hats with a sweet selfie. Jenna oozed radiance in a pair of oversized circular shades adorned with a forest-green rim. The 43-year-old donned a cream crochet tank top embroidered with a colorful floral pattern and accessorized with a stack of golden necklaces.

Jenna Bush Hager And Husband Henry Hager Enjoy Romantic Getaway The couple soaked up the sun in the Cayman Islands

Jenna smiled for the picture while her glowing complexion was kept natural with minimal makeup. Meanwhile, the television star's husband, Henry, looked equally dressed for the tropical climate in an off-white linen shirt and a pair of stylish aviators embossed with a leopard-print hue.

Further photographs saw the couple posing alongside staff members at the Cayman cookout. The Today Show host appeared ready to explore the island in a chic pair of white Birkenstock sandals and a pair of cotton capri pants teamed with a matching ivory shirt.

© Instagram Jenna and Henry share three children

Jenna was sure to include a few breathtaking snaps of the melting sunset looking over the ethereal ocean. The couple's luxurious hotel boasted a large swimming pool surrounded by towering palm trees and swanky sun loungers.

The Jenna & Friends host served a slew of chic summer ensembles throughout the romantic vacation. The mother-of-three opted for a stunning navy midi-dress while taking a stroll on the white sandy beach. The garment was adorned with a pale blue floral design that appropriately featured prints of tropical fruit. The look was paired with Jenna's signature oval sunglasses, while the star opted to walk barefoot on the dreamy beach.

© Instagram Jenna now hosts Today With Jenna & Friends

Jenna captioned the post: "Cold day in NYC… dreaming about the Cayman cookout!."

The former First-daughter has been married to her husband Henry since 2008, and the pair share three kids, Mila, 11, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five. The couple met in their early 20s when Henry was working with George W. Bush's reelection campaign.

© Instagram The couple married in 2008

The stunning snaps come after Jenna reflected on her marriage on the latest installment of Today with Jenna & Friends. In response to being asked what her "biggest secret" to a successful marriage is, Jenna opened up about her relationship with Henry.

She said: "Part of it is choosing the right person because they make you feel — they're supportive, but they also make you feel like you're doing what you're supposed to be doing because then you can do it well."