Royals in sync! When King Charles & Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank and more mirrored each other

It's often been said that the more time you spend with someone, the more you pick up their mannerisms. This is only amplified when that other person is your partner, judging by royal couples such as Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

From timing their drink sips to synchronised scratches and mirrored poses, we've gathered a handful of times we've seen royals in sync.

1/ 10 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Friendly competition The Prince and Princess of Wales showcased their competitive nature while going head to head in a race in 2017. But have you spotted that their running technique and mid-stride pose are almost identical?

2/ 10 © Getty Images Double drinks King Charles and Queen Camilla not only grabbed their pints of beer in the same hand and lifted it to their lips simultaneously, but they even pulled the same expression as they tasted the liquid.

3/ 10 © Getty Images In the fold Matching outfits aside, Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips pulled the same pose at the 1977 Chatsworth Horse Trials, crossing their arms as they smiled.

4/ 10 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Listening buddies During a quiet moment at Royal Ascot in 2024, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank coordinated raising their phones to their ears to listen to their voicemails.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Family shock Something must have been shocking at the 2017 Royal Windsor Horse Show for the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and their daughter Lady Louise to all cover their mouths in surprise.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Twinning toast King Charles and his late ex-wife Princess Diana were captured on camera raising their glasses in a toast at the exact same time during the Government House Ball in 1983.

7/ 10 © Getty Images for the Invictus Ga Up in arms Getting stuck into the spirit of the Invictus Games in 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured waving their hands in time.

8/ 10 © Shutterstock Subtle celebrations Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi curled their hands into fists in a symbol of celebration at the Cheltenham Festival 2024. We wonder what had them grinning from ear to ear!

9/ 10 © Getty Images Joint suspense Caught in a moment of suspense, Prince William and Princess Kate watched intently with their hands in front of their mouth at the 2012 Olympic Games.

10/ 10 © WireImage Sneaky scratch Royals are just like the rest of us, they get itches they need to scratch in public, too! Both King Charles and Queen Camilla raised their left index fingers to their faces to tackle an irritation.

