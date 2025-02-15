Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals in sync! When King Charles & Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank and more mirrored each other
Subscribe
Royals in sync! When King Charles & Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank and more mirrored each other
King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, Prince William and Princess Kate copying each other

Royals in sync! When King Charles & Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank and more mirrored each other

See Princess Anne and Mark Phillips and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's often been said that the more time you spend with someone, the more you pick up their mannerisms. This is only amplified when that other person is your partner, judging by royal couples such as Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

From timing their drink sips to synchronised scratches and mirrored poses, we've gathered a handful of times we've seen royals in sync. 

1/10

Kate Middleton and Prince William doing a running race© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Friendly competition

The Prince and Princess of Wales showcased their competitive nature while going head to head in a race in 2017. But have you spotted that their running technique and mid-stride pose are almost identical?

2/10

King Charles and Queen Camilla sipping beer© Getty Images

Double drinks

King Charles and Queen Camilla not only grabbed their pints of beer in the same hand and lifted it to their lips simultaneously, but they even pulled the same expression as they tasted the liquid.

3/10

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips folding their arms over their chests© Getty Images

In the fold

Matching outfits aside, Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips pulled the same pose at the 1977 Chatsworth Horse Trials, crossing their arms as they smiled.

4/10

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie listening to their phones© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Listening buddies

During a quiet moment at Royal Ascot in 2024, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank coordinated raising their phones to their ears to listen to their voicemails.

5/10

Sophie Wessex, Lady Louise and Prince Edward covering their mouths© Getty Images

Family shock

Something must have been shocking at the 2017 Royal Windsor Horse Show for the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and their daughter Lady Louise to all cover their mouths in surprise.


6/10

Twinning toast© Getty Images

Twinning toast

King Charles and his late ex-wife Princess Diana were captured on camera raising their glasses in a toast at the exact same time during the Government House Ball in 1983.

7/10

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waving their hands in the air© Getty Images for the Invictus Ga

Up in arms

Getting stuck into the spirit of the Invictus Games in 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured waving their hands in time.

8/10

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi holding their fists up© Shutterstock

Subtle celebrations

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi curled their hands into fists in a symbol of celebration at the Cheltenham Festival 2024. We wonder what had them grinning from ear to ear!

9/10

Prince William and Princess Kate watching sport with their hands near their mouths© Getty Images

Joint suspense

Caught in a moment of suspense, Prince William and Princess Kate watched intently with their hands in front of their mouth at the 2012 Olympic Games.

10/10

King Charles and Queen Camilla holding their fingers to their faces© WireImage

Sneaky scratch

Royals are just like the rest of us, they get itches they need to scratch in public, too! Both King Charles and Queen Camilla raised their left index fingers to their faces to tackle an irritation.

DON'T MISS: Princess Theodora's rebellious £1.7k bridal gown

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More