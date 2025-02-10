Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Theodora's rebellious £1.7k bridal gown for brother Prince Nikolaos' wedding
Princess Theodora just wore a rebellious £1.7k bridal gown to brother's wedding - photos

The Greek royal wore a gown from Max Mara's bridal collection

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
There are few rules when it comes to what to wear to a wedding, but avoiding bridal gowns is one of the most widely-known fashion faux pas.

Princess Theodora of Greece chose to bend the rules when she attended her brother Prince Nikolaos' wedding with his second wife Chrysi Vardiongianni on 7 February.

She was pictured arriving at the Church of St. Nikolaos Ragavas in Athens in a cascading silk dress from Max Mara. Named the 'Bridal Vociare Silk Satin Gown', Theodora's dress featured a crossover bodice, padded shoulders, wide kimono sleeves gathered at the hem, a draped silhouette and a floor-length skirt with a leg split. 

Princess Theodora of Greece in a blue thigh-split dress with Matthew Kumar© Action Press/Shutterstock
Theodora wore an aquamarine satin gown from Max Mara's bridal collection

The dress retails for £1,705 and comes in white, silver and aquamarine, so they can be used by an effortlessly elegant bride, a beautiful bridesmaid or, in the royal's case, a stunning wedding guest. 

Theodora's choice of colour made it less obvious it was from a bridal collection. She teamed it with a white shawl, silver slingback heels and a matching clutch, while her blonde hair was styled in a centre parting pushed behind her ears and left straight.

Chrysi Vardinogianni (C) is accompanied by her father Giorgos Vardinogianni (L) as they arrive for her wedding with Nikolaos De Grece at the Church of Agios Nikolaos Rangavas in Athens© VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Chrysi looked stunning in a heavily embellished wedding dress

Her new sister-in-law Chrysi ensured all eyes were on her in a heavily embellished wedding dress by Christos Costarellos. Features included a round neckline with transparent panels, lace cap sleeves, and intricate beading on the bodice and skirt.

Chrysi's shoulder-length honey-blonde hair was twisted into an elegant low bun and topped with a lace-trimmed veil and the Antique Corsage Tiara.

Royal tiara

Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos staring at each other on their wedding day© Nicky Economou
Chrysi added the Antique Corsage Tiara which was also worn by Nikolaos' ex-wife Princess Tatiana

The latter acted as her 'something borrowed' since it belonged to her mother-in-law Queen Anne-Marie. The royal had been gifted on her 18th birthday, and she had lent it to each of her daughters-in-law – including Nikolaos' ex-wife Princess Tatiana, whom he divorced in 2024.  

Back in August 2010, Tatiana teamed it with a strapless bridal gown from Venezuelan dressmaker Angel Sanchez when she married Nikolaos in Spetsis.

Princess Theodora and her brother Pavlos waving on her wedding day© NurPhoto
Princess Theodora wore the Khedive of Egypt Tiara on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Pavlov's bride Marie-Chantal wore it in 1995, followed by Prince Philippos' wife Nina Flohr in 2021.

As per tradition, Princess Theodora (and any future royal-born daughters) modelled Queen Anne-Marie's bridal headpiece – the Khedive of Egypt Tiara. Theodora was pictured in the sparkly diadem when she married Michael Kumar in September 2024.

