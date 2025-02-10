Princess Theodora just wore a rebellious £1.7k bridal gown to brother's wedding - photos

There are few rules when it comes to what to wear to a wedding, but avoiding bridal gowns is one of the most widely-known fashion faux pas.

Princess Theodora of Greece chose to bend the rules when she attended her brother Prince Nikolaos' wedding with his second wife Chrysi Vardiongianni on 7 February.

She was pictured arriving at the Church of St. Nikolaos Ragavas in Athens in a cascading silk dress from Max Mara. Named the 'Bridal Vociare Silk Satin Gown', Theodora's dress featured a crossover bodice, padded shoulders, wide kimono sleeves gathered at the hem, a draped silhouette and a floor-length skirt with a leg split.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Theodora wore an aquamarine satin gown from Max Mara's bridal collection

The dress retails for £1,705 and comes in white, silver and aquamarine, so they can be used by an effortlessly elegant bride, a beautiful bridesmaid or, in the royal's case, a stunning wedding guest.

Theodora's choice of colour made it less obvious it was from a bridal collection. She teamed it with a white shawl, silver slingback heels and a matching clutch, while her blonde hair was styled in a centre parting pushed behind her ears and left straight.

© VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Chrysi looked stunning in a heavily embellished wedding dress

Her new sister-in-law Chrysi ensured all eyes were on her in a heavily embellished wedding dress by Christos Costarellos. Features included a round neckline with transparent panels, lace cap sleeves, and intricate beading on the bodice and skirt.

Chrysi's shoulder-length honey-blonde hair was twisted into an elegant low bun and topped with a lace-trimmed veil and the Antique Corsage Tiara.

Royal tiara

© Nicky Economou Chrysi added the Antique Corsage Tiara which was also worn by Nikolaos' ex-wife Princess Tatiana

The latter acted as her 'something borrowed' since it belonged to her mother-in-law Queen Anne-Marie. The royal had been gifted on her 18th birthday, and she had lent it to each of her daughters-in-law – including Nikolaos' ex-wife Princess Tatiana, whom he divorced in 2024.

Back in August 2010, Tatiana teamed it with a strapless bridal gown from Venezuelan dressmaker Angel Sanchez when she married Nikolaos in Spetsis.

© NurPhoto Princess Theodora wore the Khedive of Egypt Tiara on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Pavlov's bride Marie-Chantal wore it in 1995, followed by Prince Philippos' wife Nina Flohr in 2021.

As per tradition, Princess Theodora (and any future royal-born daughters) modelled Queen Anne-Marie's bridal headpiece – the Khedive of Egypt Tiara. Theodora was pictured in the sparkly diadem when she married Michael Kumar in September 2024.

