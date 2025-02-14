Pete Sandiford's wife Paige shares cheeky underwear photo of Gogglebox star

There's a reason why Pete Sandiford is a favourite among Gogglebox viewers. The Channel 4 regular and his sister, Sophie, have been on the show for years and their one-liners are laugh-out-loud funny.

But his sense of humour isn't only reserved for the show as Pete and his wife Paige have a relationship full of banter, too.

Posting on social media, Paige Sandiford shared a rather eye-opening photo of her husband in only his boxers, which were looking a little worse for wear with a giant rip in the seams, in a tongue-in-cheek message to mark Valentine's Day.

© Instagram Pete Sandiford's wife Paige shared this funny photo to mark Valentine's Day

Seeing the funny side, Paige wrote in the caption: "Happy Valentines to me xx," followed by a laughing-face emoji.

Pete then reposted the cheeky snap to his own Instagram Stories and quipped: "Can't say I don't make any effort!" followed by a sticking-out-tongue emoji.

Though we never get to see Paige on the Channel 4 reality show, we often hear about Pete's home life as he occasionally mentions Paige and their two children, Jimmy and Eva.

Meanwhile, loyal Gogglebox viewers are always praising Pete and his sister's witty jokes, which are mostly at the expense of each other, on the show.

The siblings have always filmed in the same home which used to belong to Pete's and his ex-girlfriend.

© Instagram Pete Sandiford is a dad-of-two

After his split from his previous partner, Pete moved out and his sister moved in, making the house her own.

Clarifying the living situation to Metro, Pete said previously: "It was my house originally. I had it for years and then I split with the girl I was seeing and thought: 'I don't really want to live here anymore.'"

© Channel 4 Pete Sandiford also introduced his newborn daughter during one episode of the show

He added: "Soph bought the house off me, and I moved out, and now me and Paige have our own house."

Pete, a building company boss, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Paige in 2021 and welcomed their first son the same year. Their family expanded again in June 2023 with the arrival of their daughter Eva.

Pete and Paige welcomed a daughter in 2023 View post on Instagram

Pete has shared the occasional photo of his little ones, and he has brought both Jimmy and Eva onto the show before but keeps his family life private for most of the time.

But when Pete became a dad the second time around, he did share a beautiful photo of their newborn with a caption that read: "Myself and @paigesandiford_ would like to welcome the newest addition to our family, Eva Sylvie Sandiford."