Gogglebox stars' private rooms you never see on TV: Ellie Warner, Pete and Sophie Sandiford and more

Gogglebox stars grace our screens each week, inviting us into their lovely living rooms, but what about the rest of their stunning homes? Occasionally, the cast have shared snaps from inside other parts of their houses whether it's their gardens, kitchens or beyond.
See more snaps below from the cast of Gogglebox and the rooms you're not likely to see on screen…
1/9
Ellie Warner
Ellie Warner appears on the show with her sister Izzi and the two film in Ellie's house where she lives with her partner Nat and their one-year-old son, Ezra.
On Ellie's home renovation Instagram account, she posted this photo of her gorgeous living room which she had recently decorated.
The room features trendy exposed brick as a feature wall with a TV unit nestled in the middle.
There are also quirky prints framed that sit along a wooden mantle above the fireplace and a large coffee table decorated with a vase of sunflowers and pretty candles.
Don't miss
2/9
Daniella Hylton and best friend Danielle
Best friends Daniella and Danielle are relatively new to the Gogglebox family and viewers love watching the banter between them on the Channel 4 show.
The pair film at Daniella's place and she took a funny video of her friend in her kitchen saying that Danielle had "outstayed her welcome." We love the lime green walls and the grey tiles!
3/9
The Siddiquis
The Siddiquis film at their dad Sid's home in Derby and they've been a staple on the show for years now.
So much so, that viewers instantly recognise Sid's front room when it comes on the TV.
However, this photo showed the inside of Baasit's house where he lives with his wife Melissa and their two children, Amelia and Theodore.
The photo shows the family having a get together around Christmas time and shows a sneak peek into the large kitchen, which featured a stylish double oven and windows looking out onto the garden.
4/9
Tremaine Plummer
Tremaine films with his brothers, Tristan and Twaine and the trio have lived in Bristol since the show began.
Although the three film from inside the front room, this photo shows Tremaine taking a selfie from the hallway of his pad.
The Gogglebox star has decked out the room with large artwork on the wall, indoor plants and a patterned rug.
5/9
Abbie Lynn and Georgia Bell
Close friends Abbie and Georgia film at Georgia's home where she lives with her partner and young son, Hugh, but Abbie often posts a few snaps from inside her own house in Durham.
This photo shows the inside of Abbie's downstairs which is filled with natural light.
The interiors are mostly cream, grey and white and there's even a feature wall with patterned wallpaper.
6/9
Simon and Jane Minty
Siblings Simon and Jane film from Jane's house and so viewers will be familiar with what her living room looks like.
But this photo posted by Jane showed her standing in her kitchen at home while preparing Christmas dinner, with a glass of fizz in hand naturally!
7/9
Lee Riley and Jenny Newby
Lee and Jenny film from Lee's mobile home in Hull but Lee doesn't live there full time.
This photo shows the inside of his living room where he lives with his partner, Steve. The couple also have a holiday home in Cyprus and spend much of their time there.
8/9
Pete and Sophie Sandiford
Brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie Sandiford are hilarious to watch.
The pair film at Sophie's house – where Pete used to live – and this photo shows Sophie's kitchen at home as she posed with her boyfriend.