Dick and Angel Strawbridge look like lovesick newlyweds on honeymoon - 10 years after wedding

It's been almost 10 years since Dick and Angel Strawbridge took a break from renovating their run-down French home to get married.

The Escape to the Chateau stars admitted at the time that they were spending every waking moment and every spare penny transforming Chateau de la Motte Husson, so it comes as no surprise that they put their honeymoon on the back burner.

Ten years later, the property is not only a beautiful home for Dick and Angel and their kids Arthur and Dorothy, but also serves as a wedding venue for other couples. So what better time to take a long-awaited honeymoon to Sri Lanka?

On Valentine's Day, the couple posted a carousel of romantic photos from their exotic trip, which saw them have another marriage "blessing".

© Instagram The couple finally went on honeymoon 10 years after their wedding

"We did it! After 10 years of waiting, we finally honeymooned," the caption read. "What an utterly gorgeous country Sri Lanka is…

"The people… the colour… the food… We were blessed by a monk… walks holding hands… soaked up the city, and the countryside.

"There was something very special in waiting a decade and we have savoured every moment. Happy Valentine’s Day!"

© Instagram The Escape to the Chateau stars visited temples and tried local food in Sri Lanka

Their trip included sampling local foods and spices, visiting temples, admiring the luscious countryside and snapping photos of monkeys.

In the final photo, Angel was captured enjoying an intimate moment with her husband. She wore her fiery hair in a neat bun and matched her vampy red nails to her cherry lipstick as she leaned in to kiss Dick on the cheek.

Another snap saw the happy couple grinning from ear to ear as they posed for a selfie in front of the Gangaramaya Temple, which is reportedly one of the most prominent Buddhist temples in Colombo City. Angel once again paired her floral clothes with her trademark scarlet lipstick, which she wore ten years ago on her wedding day.

Chateau wedding

© Instagram The couple purchased Chateau de la Motte Husson in 2015, the same year they got married

Ten years ago, Angel showed off her unique style in an unconventional short wedding dress with a lace cape, pinning her hair in 1940s curls, while Dick cut a dapper figure in a dark green tweed suit layered over a purple stripe shirt.

Their family home served as the perfect backdrop for their big day, which took place in November 2015, months after they purchased the property – which had no basic electricity, sewerage, or heating – for £280,000.

Recalling their "exhaustion" organising a wedding alongside a home renovation, Angel told HELLO!: "We were engulfed with exhaustion.

© Instagram The Strawbridges share children Arthur and Dorothy

"It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob. We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

However, the couple didn't let their home stressors impact their nuptials. "There was a moment before people started arriving when it just didn't matter," Angel explained. "Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

