Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg shares unseen wedding photo in heartwarming post

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Flora Vesterberg, delighted fans on Sunday when she shared a previously unseen wedding picture.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter shared a romantic picture from her big day to mark Valentine's Day with her beau, Timothy. Flora, 30, looked every inch the beautiful bride in the black-and-white picture as she walked side by side with her husband in a candid moment.

Exuding bridal perfection, the London-based art historian looked ethereal wearing a lace Phillipa Lepley wedding dress complete with delicate floral details, sheer long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. For a touch of sparkle, she rounded off her look with the Ogilvy tiara.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the future Kings and Queens

In her post, Flora also included a poignant snapshot of her grandparents on their wedding day. Highlighting certain similarities between their big days, the art historian and broadcaster explained how her grandparents held their reception in the exact room, while her grandmother, Princess Alexandra, also had stephanotis in her bouquet.

© Getty Images Flora with her husband Timothy

"A belated happy Valentine's Day to my beloved husband," Flora wrote in her caption. "I feel very grateful for all of your love and support as well as our adventures together. I cherish this second photograph of my wonderful grandparents on their own wedding day in 1963 - we both had stephanotis in our bouquet and our receptions took place in the same room."

© Getty Images Alexandra and Sir Angus on their wedding day

Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Your grandmother is so breathtaking. Happy Valentines, Flora!" while a second penned: "Beautiful dress, your granny's is also really lovely," and a third simply commented: "Stunning."

© Getty Images Flora is Princess Alexandra of Kent's granddaughter

Flora and Timothy's wedding joy

Flora and Swedish financier Timothy walked down the aisle at St James's Palace in 2020. For their low-key ceremony, Flora donned a long-sleeved gown crafted by Emlilia Wickstead. She accessorised with diamond and pearl earrings which previously belonged to her grandmother, Princess Alexandra.

© Shutterstock Princess Alexandra is the daughter of Prince George, Duke of Kent

The pair had a marriage blessing the following year which was attended by royal guests including Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward and Lady Gabriella Windsor.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB