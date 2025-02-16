Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg shares unseen wedding photo in heartwarming post

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Flora Vesterberg, delighted fans on Sunday when she shared a previously unseen wedding picture.
Taking to Instagram, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter shared a romantic picture from her big day to mark Valentine's Day with her beau, Timothy. Flora, 30, looked every inch the beautiful bride in the black-and-white picture as she walked side by side with her husband in a candid moment.
Exuding bridal perfection, the London-based art historian looked ethereal wearing a lace Phillipa Lepley wedding dress complete with delicate floral details, sheer long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. For a touch of sparkle, she rounded off her look with the Ogilvy tiara.
In her post, Flora also included a poignant snapshot of her grandparents on their wedding day. Highlighting certain similarities between their big days, the art historian and broadcaster explained how her grandparents held their reception in the exact room, while her grandmother, Princess Alexandra, also had stephanotis in her bouquet.
"A belated happy Valentine's Day to my beloved husband," Flora wrote in her caption. "I feel very grateful for all of your love and support as well as our adventures together. I cherish this second photograph of my wonderful grandparents on their own wedding day in 1963 - we both had stephanotis in our bouquet and our receptions took place in the same room."
Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Your grandmother is so breathtaking. Happy Valentines, Flora!" while a second penned: "Beautiful dress, your granny's is also really lovely," and a third simply commented: "Stunning."
Flora and Timothy's wedding joy
Flora and Swedish financier Timothy walked down the aisle at St James's Palace in 2020. For their low-key ceremony, Flora donned a long-sleeved gown crafted by Emlilia Wickstead. She accessorised with diamond and pearl earrings which previously belonged to her grandmother, Princess Alexandra.
The pair had a marriage blessing the following year which was attended by royal guests including Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward and Lady Gabriella Windsor.