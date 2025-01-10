Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg makes unexpected tweak to mini dress

Flora Vesterberg epitomised classic elegance on Wednesday as she posed with Elle McPherson-Yoon during the opening of the 'Hallyu! The Korean Wave' exhibition at the Victoria and Albert museum.
Princess Alexandra of Kent's granddaughter, 30, looked lovely in the 'Perdy' dress by L.K.Bennett. The garment featured sheer sleeves and a beautiful sweetheart neckline but she streamlined the look with a subtle tweak, removing the pearl buckle belt.
The cousin of the late Queen carried a feather-adorned black satin bag in one hand, showcasing her beautiful pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.
To round off her look, Flora (née Ogilvy), wore a minimalistic makeup look featuring a subtle cat eye liner and wore her honey blonde hair straight with a side part.
Flora Vesterberg's LBD collection
It is not the first time the art historian has sported a little black dress. In April 2024, Flora attended the Edinburgh International Festival Garden Party at Castlemaine House wearing a simple shirt dress with gold buttons for an understated yet sophisticated look.
She rounded off her look with block heels and a croc print box bag – the 'Mayfair' style from Aspinal of London.
Meanwhile, Flora upped her look a gear at the Dunhill Autumn Winter 2024 Presentation, 'An Elegant Salon', at The National Portrait Gallery last February. She looked so sleek in a black mini blazer dress with white lapels to match the garment's covered buttons.
Accessorising her look were a pair of pointed-toe stilettos and the 'Le 8 Crystal Buckle' clutch by Jennifer Chamandi which retails for £830.
Flora's summer wardrobe
Fans of Flora's style can look forward to the summer as this season has previously allowed for some of her most flattering looks.
She looked nothing short of exquisite in July 2023 when she attended the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Flora made an appearance at Royal Ascot 2023 where she once again rocked icy white in the form of a lace mid-length dress with a pussy-bow neckline and statement headband à la Princess Beatrice.
