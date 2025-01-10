Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg, 30, makes unexpected tweak to sheer dress
Flora Vesterberg looking to side in lace dress and white headband© Getty

Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg makes unexpected tweak to mini dress

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter looked so elegant during a recent outing

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Flora Vesterberg epitomised classic elegance on Wednesday as she posed with Elle McPherson-Yoon during the opening of the 'Hallyu! The Korean Wave' exhibition at the Victoria and Albert museum.

Princess Alexandra of Kent's granddaughter, 30, looked lovely in the 'Perdy' dress by L.K.Bennett. The garment featured sheer sleeves and a beautiful sweetheart neckline but she streamlined the look with a subtle tweak, removing the pearl buckle belt.

View post on Instagram
 

The cousin of the late Queen carried a feather-adorned black satin bag in one hand, showcasing her beautiful pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. 

To round off her look, Flora (née Ogilvy), wore a minimalistic makeup look featuring a subtle cat eye liner and wore her honey blonde hair straight with a side part. 

Flora Vesterberg's LBD collection

Flora Vesterberg in black dress and tights© Getty
Flora Vesterberg wore a simple LBD to Castlemaine House

It is not the first time the art historian has sported a little black dress. In April 2024, Flora attended the Edinburgh International Festival Garden Party at Castlemaine House wearing a simple shirt dress with gold buttons for an understated yet sophisticated look.

She rounded off her look with block heels and a croc print box bag – the 'Mayfair' style from Aspinal of London.

Flora Vesterberg in black blazer dress© Getty
Flora Vesterberg rocked a chic blazer dress

Meanwhile, Flora upped her look a gear at the Dunhill Autumn Winter 2024 Presentation, 'An Elegant Salon', at The National Portrait Gallery last February. She looked so sleek in a black mini blazer dress with white lapels to match the garment's covered buttons.

Accessorising her look were a pair of pointed-toe stilettos and the 'Le 8 Crystal Buckle' clutch by Jennifer Chamandi which retails for £830.

Flora's summer wardrobe

Flora Vesterberg posed in white dress in flower arch© Getty
Flora Vesterberg looked classically elegant in Self Portrait

Fans of Flora's style can look forward to the summer as this season has previously allowed for some of her most flattering looks.

She looked nothing short of exquisite in July 2023 when she attended the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. 

Flora in white with timothy in navy suit© Getty
Flora channelled Princess Kate

  The V&A Patrons co-chair channeled the Princess of Wales in a white belted Self-Portrait look with a polka dot skirt and structured bodice. 

Princess Kate in a white Self Portrait dress at the Platinum Party as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022 © Getty
Princess Kate wore a white Self Portrait dress in 2022

The Princess of Wales was seen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 wearing a near-identical look from the same brand but with long sleeves.

Flora in lace dress with Timothy Vesterberg in tails© Getty
Flora headed to Royal Ascot with her husband Timothy Vesterberg

DISCOVER: The Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg just wore £400 bridal dress and New Look heels 

Flora made an appearance at Royal Ascot 2023 where she once again rocked icy white in the form of a lace mid-length dress with a pussy-bow neckline and statement headband à la Princess Beatrice.

