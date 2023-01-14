Revealed: The sweet present the Queen gave following Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding The late Queen handed out this very generous gift…

The late Queen was a generous soul, so much so that following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 she gave a gift to some of his wedding staff.

In a report from the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, it's been revealed that in the days after the wedding, Her Majesty approached for young troopers who had supervised the numerous horses on the big day. Richard writes that the Queen told the young men that she had been so impressed with how they had handled the horses that she gave them a trip to Canada to be with the Canadian Mounties.

What's more, the late monarch funded their trip from her own finances.

Harry and Megan had a horse-drawn carriage during their wedding, which was pulled by four horses that they personally selected. A further two horses were outriders during the day.

The Queen also gave a generous present to the royal couple on their big day, bestowing them the keys to Frogmore Cottage, where they stayed during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and funeral.

The Queen was one of the guests at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding

The report comes shortly after the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, where he shares numerous details about his time as a royal, and even an anecdote on the first time that the Queen met his then girlfriend.

Although Meghan's first meeting with the late monarch was "pleasant", Prince Harry confessed his frustration at some of the circumstances.

"There was some bloke standing to the other side of Granny and I thought: Bogey at twelve o'clock," he wrote, referring to a friend of Sarah Ferguson. "Meg looked to me for a clue as to his identity, but I couldn't help – I'd never seen him before.

Harry revealed what happened the first time the Queen met Meghan

"[Princess Eugenie] whispered into my ear that he was a friend of her mum's. Ah, OK. I looked at him hard, 'Brilliant. Congratulations on being present for one of the most consequential moments of my life.'"

The Duke of Sussex then shared some potential regrets over their "shabby" clothing during their first meeting, as the Queen had been "dressed for church" in a sharp contrast to their casual attire.

The Duke also revealed how Meghan was quizzed by the Queen about her opinion of Donald Trump the first time the two women met, but, "Meg thought politics a no-win game, so she changed the subject to Canada".

