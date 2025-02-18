Prince Harry's relative Phoebe Knatchbull's £2k unconventional wedding dress she stole from sister

Phoebe Knatchbull, 29, turned to her step-sister Daisy for style inspiration when she married British banker Leopold Glover, not only opting for her brand but wearing the exact outfit Daisy wore in 2023.

Phoebe was born in 1995 to her mother Wendy and her father Alexander Willis. After they split when Phoebe was one, Wendy married Philip Knatchbull, who shares his daughter Daisy with his first wife Atlanta Cowen.

© Instagram Phoebe Knatchbull and Leopold Glover married at Kensington and Chelsea Register Office

Despite having several royal connections – her paternal grandfather Andrew was Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, and her stepfather is related to the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma and Prince William and Prince Harry – she appeared to choose an intimate wedding with just immediate family and friends on the guest list.

The bride was pictured kissing her new husband on the steps of the Kensington and Chelsea Register Office following their ceremony. To reflect their low-key nuptials, Phoebe chose to ditch traditional floor-length wedding dresses for a more modern tuxedo mini dress costing £1,995 from The Deck (now Knatchbull).

The cream material was broken up by contrasting black lapels and matching buttons. Emphasising her long legs, Phoebe teamed the dress with two-tone slingback heels and secured her curled half updo with a bridal bow.

Seventeen months earlier, Daisy had worn the same outfit – even down to the accessories. With her brunette hair styled in almost identical loose waves, Daisy accessorised with a black bow and pointed-toe nude pumps.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Phoebe's mother Wendy married her stepfather Philip Knatchbull in 1966, after he'd welcomed Daisy with his ex-wife

The dress also comes with white lapels or in black colourways. Phoebe had had her sights set on a Knatchbull bridal gown since Leopold proposed at New York's Central Park with a stunning sapphire ring.

The 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma's great-grandaughter told Daily Mail's Eden Confidential: "Every bride dressed in Knatchbull looks incredible."

Daisy's style

Daisy described her style as "androgynous and timeless"

Daisy previously sat down with HFM to discuss her go-to "androgynous and timeless" style, and her step-sister's wedding dress was on the list. Walking us through what she wears in a week, she described the mini as the "ultimate party wear."

The designer, who is the first female-only tailor on Savile Row, said: "The beloved tuxedo dress - this is coming out in the next edit of our ready-to-wear (Knatchbull) and I’m obsessed. With tights and black platform heels in winter or bare-legged and a stiletto in summer."

A cream three-piece suit version of the dress was also among her favourites. "This is my go-to for any black tie occasion - made with beautiful black grosgrain silk facings, buttons and jets (and with the leg stripe touch!)"

