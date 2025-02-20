Princess Diana's secret symbols of love at wedding months before split

Love is in the air at a wedding, but Princess Diana made sure she embraced the romance of Lady Helen Windsor and Timothy Taylor's big day with her choice of wedding guest outfit.

The late Princess of Wales was pictured smiling alongside her son Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 18 July 1992, five months before Princess Diana and King Charles' split was announced.

© Getty Princess Diana wore a green and blue wedding guest dress to Lady Helen Windsor's wedding

Showing no signs of marital difficulties, the royal sported a wide smile in a green and blue colour-block jacket with a tailored fit. Statement black buttons emblazoned with gold heart motifs decorated the front of the blazer, which Diana teamed with a matching lime pencil skirt and a large hat with a green bow.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana's outfit had love heart motifs

Draping her arm around her youngest son, who looked smart in a black jacket and a blue tie, Diana showed off her unroyal manicure.

© Tim Graham Lady Helen married Tim at St George's Chapel

Instead of keeping her beauty look neutral to tone down her colourful outfit, the royal wore pillar box red nails which are not only associated with romance but are also a far cry from the pink and nude tones favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal split

When the happy photos were taken, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana had already sparked rumours they were leading separate lives amid the breakdown of their marriage.

Princess Diana and King Charles split in 1992, 11 years after they got married

Months later in December 1992, British Prime Minister John Major confirmed their separation at the House of Commons.

"This decision has been reached amicably and they will both continue to participate fully in the upbringing of their children," he said.

The late Queen permitted them to divorce in 1996, stating it was the "desirable" outcome. A statement read: "After considering the present situation, the Queen wrote to both the Prince and Princess earlier this week and gave them her view, supported by the Duke of Edinburgh, that an early divorce is desirable.

"The Prince of Wales also takes this view and has made this known to the Princess of Wales since the letter. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will continue to do all they can to help and support the Prince and Princess of Wales, and most particularly their children, in this difficult period."

Former couple breaks silence

© Getty Images Martin Bashir's interview with Princess Diana aired in November 1995

Charles and Diana later opened up about the end of their marriage, with both admitting to being unfaithful.

During the 1994 documentary Entitled Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role, Jonathan Dimbleby asked if the royal had been "faithful and honourable" to Princess Diana.

"Yes," he replied, before adding: "Until [the marriage] became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried," hinting at his relationship with Queen Camilla.

The following year, Diana sat down with Martin Bashir for her Panorama interview in which she admitted to an affair with her riding instructor, James Hewitt.

"Were you unfaithful?" he asked, and she similarly confessed: "Yes. I was in love with him. But I was very let down."

