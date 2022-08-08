Princess Diana's seriously glamorous wedding guest outfits you'll want to recreate – best photos Get inspiration from the Princess of Wales

Princess Diana was known as a fashion icon, whether she was dressed down in casual attire or making a royal appearance, so who better to turn to for wedding guest outfit inspiration than the People's Princess?

From summer dresses to matching co-ords and even how to pull off bridal white without upstaging the bride, we've rounded up the royal's most memorable outfits for the nuptials of her friends and family in the 80s and 90s. Keep scrolling to pick your favourite...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding

Nicholas Soames and Catherine Weatherall's wedding, 1981

Princess Diana chose a red high-neck dress with a white and blue-print by Catherine Walker for the wedding of Nicholas Soames and Catherine Weatherall. She matched her accessories with a red hat, clutch bag, and heels.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding, 1986

For her brother-in-law Prince Andrew's royal wedding with Sarah Ferguson, Diana stepped out in a blue satin gown with long sleeves and a black belt that matched the polka dot print. She teamed it with a matching black and blue hat and drop earrings, while her husband wore his military uniform and her youngest son Prince Harry looked cute in a white shirt and blue shorts.

Sarah Brennan and Hugh Lyndsay's wedding, 1987

Roland Klein was the designer of choice for Diana as she attended the wedding of Sarah Brennan and Hugh Lyndsay. She was photographed alongside her brother-in-law Prince Edward, wearing a striped navy and white skirt suit with a white top, and V-neck heels with patent black toe caps.

Charles Spencer and Victoria Lockwood's wedding, 1989

Diana's brother Charles Spencer, Viscount Althorp, tied the knot with Victoria Lockwood in 1989. She opted for a two-piece designed by Catherine Walker, featuring a white A-line dress and a light grey overcoat. Naturally, she completed the look with – you guessed it – a matching hat and a pearl necklace.

Virginia Pitman and Henry Clarke's wedding, 1991

Diana's former flatmate Virginia married in Chelsea in 1991, and Diana wore a pale green dress with a cream bib insert and sleeve cuffs. She accessorised with a matching hat, a pearl necklace, a cream envelope clutch bag and cream V-neck heels.

Lady Helen Windsor and Timothy Taylor's wedding, 1992

The royal embraced the romance of Lady Helen Windsor and Timothy Taylor's nuptials with her outfit, which featured heart motifs on the buttons. Princess Diana was pictured at St George's Chapel in Windsor wearing a green and blue colour-block jacket with two large heart buttons, which she teamed with a matching green skirt and a large hat with a bow on the front.

Lady Sarah-Armstrong and Daniel Chatto's wedding, 1994

When Diana attended the nuptials of Lady Sarah-Armstrong and Daniel Chatto, she opted for a navy skirt suit with a pleated skirt, a matching hat and a white shirt. She finished the look with a pair of strappy sling-back heels.

