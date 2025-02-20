Meghan Markle exudes 'strength' with £56k diamond following engagement ring questions

After sparking questions over whether she's tweaked her engagement ring from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed off another diamond ring as she promoted her new brand, As Ever (formerly American Riviera Orchard.)

"You’re warmly invited: As ever, coming Spring 2025," the Duchess of Sussex captioned the first photo on the brand's Instagram account.

It showed Meghan pouring honey over a fresh croissant, positioned on a white linen tablecloth in the sunshine next to a bowl of fresh fruit and an open pot of jam.

As she held up the honey bottle with her right hand, Meghan revealed her pinky ring – a large diamond thought to be worth £56k ($70k.) The 3-carat solitaire emerald cut sits on a classic gold band and bears several similarities to her sentimental engagement ring from Prince Harry.

Meghan has previously worn the rock from Lorraine Schwartz – the designer responsible for her eternity ring – on the cover of TIME magazine back in 2021 and at a Highbrow Hippie event in California in 2024.

© Getty Images for Highbrow Hippie Meghan also wore the ring to the Launch of Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness in November 2024

Letting the jewellery speak for itself, she teamed it with an all-white look for the magazine shoot, a black strapless corset top by Khaite for the hair event, and, most recently, a cream puff-sleeve linen dress.

Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone explained that the ring's origins remain unknown, but it is a symbol of "strength" for the Duchess.

"The shape of the diamond cut represents stability and strength, which is particularly fitting for Meghan who has faced a series of hardships since she and Prince Harry made the decision to withdraw from the royal family," he said.

Engagement ring changes

In footage from the trailer of the Netflix series With Love, Meghan wore what appears to be a tweaked engagement ring as she got her hands dirty in the kitchen.

The original was a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana – a reminder of the couple's first holiday together – flanked by two rocks from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

Harry later swapped the gold band for a pave band, but the couple appeared to have made another tweak to the central stone.

Laura Taylor, engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, said Meghan's new diamond is "possibly a princess cut."

© Netflix Meghan appeared to wear an emerald or princess-cut diamond in her new Netflix trailer

She told HELLO!: "She may have updated the ring by either recutting the original stone or swapping it for a new one, but it could also be a replica for practicality. Since she is cooking in the clip, it would make sense for her to wear a stand-in to avoid damaging the real thing.

"Another possibility is that she keeps the original ring stored away for safekeeping. Featuring diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection, the ring has a high sentimental value and worth, so it would make sense for Meghan to wear a replica for everyday tasks. Many people with valuable rings do the same, especially when travelling or doing activities that could put it at risk, such as cooking and gardening which she does in the new show.

"If this is a permanent change, a princess cut gives the ring a sleeker and more modern look compared to the softer and more vintage feel of a cushion cut.

"Whether it is an updated design or a temporary replacement, Meghan’s engagement ring has always reflected her personal style. If she has chosen to change it again, it is likely a thoughtful decision rather than a dramatic redesign."

Meghan's symbolism

© Chris Jackson The Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring in 2018

Commenting on Meghan's evolving ring, Neil Dutta, Managing Director of engagement ring specialists Angelic Diamonds, said the original ring Harry proposed with "beautifully encapsulated the fairy-tale nature of their royal romance."

The 2019 redesign – which coincided with the couple's first wedding anniversary and the birth of their son Archie – alongside the new eternity ring with the family's birthstones, was also a personal touch.

"The addition of the pavé diamonds could be seen as representing the many facets of their new life together, while the hidden birthstones speak to the private, family-focused side of their relationship," Neil said.

© Getty Harry swapped the band of Meghan's engagement ring in 2019

He noted that more diamonds were added to the central stone setting, which was visible at the 2022 Invictus Games – the event where they made their first public appearance together in 2017.

By emphasising the central stone, he said: "This could be seen as a metaphor for Meghan and Harry's increased focus on their personal projects and charitable endeavours post-royal life."

Finally, the latest change visible in the Netflix documentary aligns with Meghan's contemporary style. "The emerald cut is often associated with confidence and clarity - qualities Meghan may feel she has since leaving the royal family," explained Neil.

