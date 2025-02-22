George Clooney discusses 'friction' in marriage to Amal

George Clooney has learned a lot about relationships over the years, especially from mistakes he made in his twenties.

The 63-year-old has been married to Amal Clooney, 47, since 2014 and revealed in a new interview that finding her later in his life has made their relationship "easy".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside George and Amal Clooney's love story

"There's a thing about finding the person that you needed to find, particularly at a certain age, and everything from then on is easy," he told The New York Times.

George admitted that being older has meant they are able to avoid "friction" in their marriage because he doesn't let small things get to him like he would have in his younger years.

Sharing a personal anecdote to illustrate his point, George explained: "We renovated our house. Amal would go, 'I want to paint this wall yellow.'

"Well, if I was 27 years old and doing construction work, I would've been like, 'Well, that's a stupid color.' But the truth of the matter is that at 60, you just go, 'OK.' There are so many things that would have caused friction that don't."

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock George has learned how to avoid friction in his marriage

George and Amal, who are parents to seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, began dating in secret in 2013 after meeting at a dinner party he hosted for friends at his villa on Lake Como in Italy.

Amal was brought along by a mutual friend and George revealed he was enchanted by his future wife the minute he saw her.

© Getty Images George and Amal married in 2014

In a previous interview, George lifted the lid on the first time he and Amal went on an official date, with him inviting her to London's historic Abbey Road Studios, where he was supervising the recording of the score for his 2014 release Monuments Men.

"That was a good first date," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Then we went for dinner. She said, 'Let's go to this place.' It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic."

© Getty Images Amal and George share twins Ella and Alexander

The Wolfs actor added: "And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ. And pretty quickly, things escalated once I was in London."

It seems the Hollywood couple have handled the attention like professionals, but they do take measures to ensure they can enjoy a quiet life.

© Getty Images George and Amal's official first date was in London

Amal previously shared how she and George prefer hosting at home when it comes to socializing to avoid attention when they go out in public. They've also deliberately chosen their prime locations to ensure as much privacy as possible.

They have a quiet, well-protected home in the English countryside where locals are so used to them that they leave them alone.

© Getty Images George and Amal prefer to socialize at home

Amal and George also experience a similar peaceful vibe in the south of France, specifically in the sleepy town of Brignoles in Provence, where they bought a Chateau in 2021.

They are currently living in New York City for George's Broadway debut in a production of Good Night, and Good Luck, an adaptation of the 2005 film of the same name he co-wrote, directed, and starred in.